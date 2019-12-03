Terri’s TaVaci Singers are performing their annual Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. Admission is free.
The local singing and performing group includes children from 4 to 13 as part of the larger organization TaVaci Inc. TaVaci Inc.’s goal is to provide children with the chance to showcase and improve on skills, enhance self esteem and communication through the study of music. For information on the local group, call Terri Lent at 208-521-9029. There is also information online at tavacischool.com.