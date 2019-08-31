For Stephanie Taylor-Silva, helping people exiting Idaho prisons return to their lives is a personal matter.
Taylor-Silva was convicted in 2002 for trafficking drugs. After her release, and with the help of her parole officer, she worked to rebuild her life, earning pardons from Idaho and Montana and finding work at the Idaho Department of Correction, the state agency that once imprisoned her.
Now she will be able to help others make that same transition as IDOC's new reentry specialist in the Seventh Judicial District.
IDOC Program Manager Jeff Kirkman announced the promotion Thursday at the IDOC Community Information and Resource Fair at Idaho State University's Bennion Student Union Building. The annual event is held to help former inmates reintegrate by finding jobs, treatment and resources.
Reentry specialists have worked to help Idaho inmates transition to post-prison life, but they were all based in Boise. Taylor-Silva will work throughout the Seventh Judicial District, meeting with inmates before they are released to make sure a plan is in place for them from day one.
The information and resource fair provided a good place for returning community members to make those connections.
Liliana Olivas, the High School Equivalency Recruiter for the Community Council of Idaho, provided information on resources available to families and individuals struggling to get by, including where to find school supplies, how to find job training and how to receive assistance with rent.
Other programs offered rehabilitation for addictions, training for employees with disabilities and information on education programs from GEDs to college.
Several speakers presented what their organizations could offer returning community members and their experiences working with people fresh out of prison.
Nancy Espeseth, executive director for the Center for Hope, shared an experience she had as a parole officer assigned to transport a woman from the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center to her home in Blackfoot. Espeseth said she had a speech prepared for the car ride about responsibility. While exiting the prison, however, the woman broke into tears. It was an experience that changed Espeseth's outlook on returning inmates.
"She didn't need me to tell her what to do, she needed me to be human," Espeseth said.
State Rep. Doug Ricks encouraged the audience to not be discouraged by the label of their criminal history. He cited the experience of Shon Hopwood, who spent a decade in prison for multiple bank robberies in Nebraska. Hopwood studied law from the prison library and went on to become an attorney and a professor at Georgetown University Law Center.
Ricks said he recently met Hopwood, and that he knew Taylor-Silva was a fan of his works. Ricks called Taylor-Silva to the stage to offer her a signed copy of Hopwood's memoir, "Law Man."
"Stephanie, don't let anyone tell you you can't do something," Hopwood's note inside said.
Several of the other speakers also congratulated Taylor-Silva, including Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark, Idaho Falls Police Department Capt. Bill Squires and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Taylor-Silva said she didn't want people with a criminal record to give up or define themselves when clicking "yes" on job applications asking about their criminal history.
"I always tell people to look beyond that box, and they need to be the first person to do so," Taylor-Silva said.