Name: April Davis
Position: Kindergarten teacher at Tiebreaker Elementary School
Years experience: First year with Bonneville Joint School District 93, sixth year teaching
What do you enjoy the most about being a teacher?
What I love most about my class are the individual students and their personalities. Being able to watch little people learn something new and "get it" for the first time, and of course, the smiles and hugs.
What is it like to start in a new school district with all the uncertainty of the coronavirus?
The virus does pose some challenges, but being a teacher means I am flexible. It helps to think creatively and be innovative with the way we deliver instruction for our students.
How are your kindergartners handling precautions such as mask requirements or attempts at social distancing?
One of the great things about kindergartners is they are not set in their ways. They are very moldable and flexible. We explain what the expectations are regarding masks and then we model it for them. They wear their masks very well. I do "spot checks" and reward those who have their mask on their face properly.
How much importance do you put on state exams like the Idaho Reading Indicator?
I think the assessments are important because they give us great data showing where our students are/what they know. It helps drive our instruction so we can best meet our student's individual needs. I prepare my student by helping them learn their letters, sounds, and phonemic awareness, as this is the beginning foundation for building a reader.
What was the best advice you received about being and educator?
Take a deep breath, be flexible, find joy in each day by looking for the positive moments and write them down. Then you will have them to reflect on when you have a tough day. Take it one day at a time.