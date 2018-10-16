When Taylorview Middle School teacher Jeremy Plothow questions his seventh-grade students about the September 11 attacks, most of them have a vague idea what happened.
Most know it was an important day that their parents struggle to talk about. Two or three of them know it was an attack committed by crashing airplanes into the World Trade Center in New York City. A few know it was committed by Islamic extremists, though they may mistakenly think Islam is a country rather than a religion. Only a handful know who Osama bin Laden was. Sometimes there's a student who heard on YouTube it was an inside job.
For Plothow's students the September 11 attacks are another part of history, one more link in the chain of events leading to the world of today. For Plothow and other history teachers who remember where they were when they heard the twin towers had been destroyed, it's more personal, and it influences how they talk to students about it.
"We hear stories and hear pictures, but we didn't live through it," said Danica Zieo, a student in Plothow's World Studies class.
Most of the subject material history teachers discuss with students happened before their lifetimes. The American Revolution, the Civil War and the two world wars, and even Vietnam are likely to be history to the teacher just as it is to students
For Idaho Falls High School history teacher Honoré Storms it's surreal to talk to students about events she lived through. Storms said she grew up in the 1980s and 90s, and has difficulty thinking of events like 9/11 as "history."
"I gave it a nod on 9/11 but I don’t think it is 'history' yet," Storms said. "(T)here is so much we do not know and we are still deeply involved in the wars that resulted from that."
The September 11 attacks get their own day in Storms' class where students discuss how people might have felt or reacted to the war. Plothow said he spends two days teaching students about 9/11, but that the subject could easily be it's own class. Both Storms and Plothow said it's hard to make time for modern events. As history moves on, the material they need to cover increases, but the time they have to teach students doesn't.
"I feel lucky to get to the George H.W. Bush years by the time school is out for the summer," Storms said. "There is just not enough time and I don’t know what I would cut to be able to get a little farther along."
Plothow, who teaches a World Studies class that focuses on history, geography and culture, says kids rarely come across history on their own. Before teaching his students about it this year, he told them to talk to their parents about 9/11.
"What I'm surprised to see is a lot of kids will come back and tell me that their parents didn't want to talk about it, or were too emotional to talk about it, or their discussions weren't so much about 9/11 itself than some of the other surrounding stuff," Plothow said.
Hillcrest High School teacher Donald Ferguson says he often brings up 9/11 in his classes on government to discuss not only the attack, but also the way it changed the country.
"One thing I try to emphasize is how the past reflects the present," Ferguson said.
As a high school teacher educating older children, Ferguson is just starting to teach students born after the attacks. Like Plothow, he sometimes has to correct their misconceptions. Ferguson previously taught a class called "The World we Live in," where his students can learn about the motives behind the terrorist attacks and the history of conflict in the Middle East, going as far back as the Crusades. The class also addresses other historical topics relating to the end of the Cold War, the Gulf War, and other post-Vietnam events.
The closer history gets to modern day, the harder it becomes to teach. The details behind events may still be debated and discussed by both historians and the wider public, and Ferguson said he works to avoid letting students know his own views on events.
Plothow said it's necessary to teach modern history for students to understand the world they're growing up in.
"I think history is right now," Plothow said. "History isn't dates and what happened first and second and last. History is the story of where we're at."