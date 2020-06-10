It’s been called Pokémon Go for nature lovers, and Harriman State Park wants visitors to play along.
The park is using the app, that works a bit like a game, to encourage people to explore its trails and catalog its plants and critters. You point your phone at a flower, bird or other animal, snap a photo and post it to the program. Within minutes (if you have service), it logs where the photo was taken and you can find out what it is and some things about it.
The program was introduced to the park by summer seasonal ranger Kayla Bowyer and is the key component of the park’s Biodiversity Project.
“We are trying to get people to get out into the park and on the trails and get familiar with what’s around them,” Bowyer said. “We're not using it in a research capacity, we’re using it for going out and exploring. People can get out without having training or a book.”
Bowyer and her supervisor Morgan Smith have prepared handouts for park visitors to help guide them through the process of downloading the app from the website iNaturalist. With the app loaded on phones, tablets or computers, visitors are sent down the trail to snap photos of anything from dandy lions to grizzly bears.
“I’ve noticed a lot more posts of the botany of the park,” Bowyer said. “More wildflowers and fungi, things like that and a lot of birds. We haven’t had anything that shocked us just yet. I’d love to know if there’s anything like that.”
So far, no one has posted any bears, wolverines or elephants.
“Elk have been posted, moose have been posted,” Bowyer said. “Those are probably our biggest animals we’ve had posted. We've had swans and a lot of birds and flowers posted. Nobody has done any bears yet.”
Harriman State Park recently posted trail cam footage on its Facebook page of a young grizzly bear passing through a remote part of the park.
Smith said the iNaturalist app will be a major part of the park’s upcoming all-day BioBlitz set for June 27. Participants can hit the trails at 7 a.m. and leave when the park closes at 10 p.m. Smith and Bowyer said they will offer demonstrations at 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. that day to get people up to speed on the app.
“You don’t have to be a scientist or a professional naturalist or researcher to do it,” Smith said. “It's a way to get people out on the trails and see things in the park and help us out in return to know what’s out there. There could be something that we’ve never seen before.”
Bowyer said they hope to see a spike in iNaturalist posts for the park that day.
Some of the photos visitors have taken in the park can be seen on the iNaturalist website at inaturalist.org/observations?project_id=76232.
“For me the app is like a game because it records all the observations you do,” Bowyer said. “Once you get back into it, it gets very addictive and a lot of fun to see all the things you can identify. I’ve seen a lot of people very excited when we introduce it to them.”