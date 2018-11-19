When kids found robots they could play with in the junior section of the Barnes & Noble store Monday, they were naturally excited. The high school students supervising the robots demonstrated their creations for the young audience members and even gave them a turn at the controls.
Adults watched the machines, too, feeling equal parts delighted and impressed. They were particularly surprised to learn that not only were these robots designed and built by the high school students, but that the high schoolers pulled it off on a six-week deadline.
The Ammoknights Team 1556 members, a collection of about 20 students from Bonneville Joint School District 93’s Technical Careers High School, displayed their creations, including the large robotic arm-on-wheels they designed and built to move blocks. The group is seeking donations so it can go to the Nampa FIRST Robotics Competition in March to test its designs against other teams. FIRST is an acronym — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.
FIRST holds robotics competitions to test students’ abilities to design and build a robot with a deadline as a way to inspire more kids to consider a career in robotics. The teams don’t learn what task they’re building for the March competition until January. The Ammoknights must raise at least $10,000 to cover competition fees and building costs for the robot.
Ammoknights captain Kellie Stanger said the Barnes & Noble fundraiser started well, with a single donor giving them $1,000. The team also is using fundraisers and selling concessions around Christmas to raise money.
Robotic design begins with drafting. More than just drawing a concept, drafters imagine how every movable part will work.
Then the team has to manufacture parts. For high school students on a budget, this rarely means buying the parts, as they more often have to weld their own, or take a relevant part from an old machine.
Next come the electronics, the nervous system for the robot. Programmers work on the code to make sure the machine not only responds to the controls, but also can act on its own. Last year FIRST required robots to be autonomous for the first 15 seconds of a round, during which they had to complete a set list of tasks without user input.
Stanger and co-captain Jarett Scott both joined Ammoknights four years ago. For Scott, it fed his natural inclination toward a technical career. Scott and his younger brother, Kendrick Scott, are both planning careers as engineers.
Stanger began working to promote the team on social media, and quickly moved to helping build robots. Her expertise is in electronics, though she also spends time manufacturing parts and programming the robot.
Stanger’s interest started off when she tried to join a robotics elective class in middle school. The school at the time had a separate class for boys and girls, and she learned too late the girls’ class was already full. She and her mother lobbied the school to allow her into the boys’ class instead.
Gender balance has been as much a challenge for high school robotics teams as for STEM fields in general. Stanger has been in several classes as the only girl.
“You have to break that ‘three level,’” said Ammoknights advisor Curtis Thomas, referring to the fact that the team rarely has more than three girls. This year, however, has seen more growth for the team with six girls participating.
Stanger said she joined the Ammoknights without much experience in robotics.
“There’s kids who join the team who don’t know anything about robotics,” Stanger said.
That leap has driven Stanger to consider a career designing and building medical equipment, including robotic surgeons, prosthetic limbs and artificial organs. She said some of her classmates see that as “nerdy,” but she hopes they can keep that childlike fascination with robots into adulthood.