Teens with lofty outdoor summer employment goals are encouraged to look to Grand Teton National Park.
The park is accepting applications for its 2019 Youth Conservation Program sponsored by the Grand Teton National Park Foundation. The program, for teens between the ages of 16 and 19, offers work and learning opportunities doing trail maintenance as well as preservation activities at historic sites in the park. Besides physically demanding work, teens will also learn about public land management, park history, fire management and search and rescue.
“Applicant skills and qualifications include good team skills, a strong work ethic, an interest in learning about Grand Teton National Park and the ability to work at a physically demanding job that will involve lifting 30-40 pounds and hiking up to 15 miles a day,” a park news release said.
Participants are requested to work for 10 weeks from June 17 to Aug. 22. They should be at least 16 years old by June 17. Wages are $14 an hour. Housing is not provided. The work schedule will be Monday through Thursday, 6:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Transportation to and from the town of Jackson each morning and afternoon is provided, the release said.
An application for the program is available at www.nps.gov/grte/getinvolved/supportyourpark/ycp.htm. Application deadline is April 14. For information, email grte_ycp@nps.gov or call 307-739-3335.