Police reports from the Tendoy Avenue destruction reveal more details about the damage inflicted when a man began throwing rocks through people's windows.
Dustin Dakota Williams, 24, was arrested Thursday morning after several residents reported him to police. He was located at Winco Foods supermarket, where he was arrested after a struggle with police.
According to the police reports, the first victim was a 73-year-old woman. Williams threw a rock through the victim's window, prompting her to flee the house yelling for help. Williams caught up to her and reportedly beat her multiple times with a brick, fracturing her nose and her eye socket. The victim was later taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The officer observed she had injuries on her left hand, the back of her head and around her eyes and nose. Police found blood where the attack happened.
Another woman reported Williams knocked on her door saying he had been poisoned and needed an ambulance. He fell into her home when she answered the door, then stood up and ran away.
While walking down the street in the snow without a shirt, Williams took a boat oar from a house and used it to hit a 38-year-old woman who came outside to see what was happening. Williams hit her multiple times until the oar broke. He proceeded down the street, damaging at least two cars and four houses by throwing rocks and cinder blocks through their windows.
At Winco, Williams damaged three more cars. A woman reported Williams was screaming for an ambulance and again said he had been poisoned. When she stopped to check on him, Williams reportedly threw a rock through her car window.
Police arrived at Winco to find two men attempting to restrain Williams. The officers joined in, and attempted to handcuff him, succeeding after an officer used a Taser on Williams.
The reports state Williams seemed to drift in and out of coherence during the arrest, at times apologizing to the officers and saying "I was stupid." He identified himself after being handcuffed and told the officers he had been poisoned. He then passed out, waking up after 60 seconds. Officers had to carry him out because he refused to walk.
An ambulance arrived at Winco to examine Williams, but he became agitated, insisting it was not a real ambulance. The officers decided to take him to jail. En route, Williams managed to kick out one of the police car's backseat windows. The officers restrained his legs and moved him to a new car, deciding to take Williams to the hospital because he had been cut by broken glass. The restraints proved insufficient as Williams managed to once again break the police car window just as the officers arrived.
At the hospital, Williams was given an injection to calm him down. Idaho Falls Police Department Spokesman Sgt. Jon Johnson said he was unsure what drugs Williams may have taken or what Williams meant when he said he was poisoned.
Williams was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and two counts of injury to jail, punishable with up to five years in prison. He also was charged with multiple misdemeanors, including five counts of malicious injury to property and one count of petit theft, both punishable with up to a year in jail. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery, punishable with up to six months in jail.
Williams' bond was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in Bonneville County Courthouse.