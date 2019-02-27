FREMONT COUNTY – Stranded Chinese tourists, stuck snowmobilers and North Fremont school closures have kept Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies and Fremont County Search and Rescue volunteers busy since Sunday. Heavy snowstorms forced the closure of numerous roads in the county.
Wednesday morning, Fremont County Deputies aided stranded motorists, reported Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries.
“I have some great officers. Several of them were on snow machines checking on folks first thing in the morning (Wednesday). They jumped on the sleds and road up to check everybody’s status to see who needed food water and fuel,” he said.
Humphries also reported that a group of Chinese tourists attempting to drive from Jackson Hole to Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday night became stuck on Highway 32. Snow conditions prevented Fremont rescuers from reaching the stranded Asians. Humphries said the group may not have understood the “Road Closed” signs and continued driving down the highway until they got stuck.
The Chinese managed to call 911 and reported that their car was still running, they were warm and not suffering any injury. In the meantime, Search and Rescue volunteers were in Island Park with Snow Cats helping stranded motorists, he said.
Humphries reported that the Snow Cats go just 10 miles an hour, and it would have taken hours to get the vehicles to aid the Chinese. In the meantime, the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office was called to assist in the rescue said Mitch Golden, TCSO Public Information Officer.
Golden said Teton sheriff deputies were able to make it just inside Fremont County, but because of weather and road conditions, could not go any further.
“We sent a group out as far as we could, but we could not reach them,” Golden said of the tourists.
Golden said that Teton’s dispatcher was able to connect with one of the tourists over the phone. Dispatch asked the tourist if he could read the numbers off of a nearby electrical pole. When the tourist relayed the number, dispatch was able to contact Fall River Electric and get a location on the stranded tourists. Teton sent the location to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Wednesday afternoon, however, neither Fremont nor Teton County officials knew who had reached the tourists that Tuesday evening. A call to Fremont County Search and Rescue and Teton County Search and Rescue was not immediately returned as of Wednesday afternoon.
Humphries said the highway was impassable that night making it impossible for Fremont rescuers to reach the Chinese tourists.
“We couldn’t get to where they were at from our side. For us to reach them, we would have to go through 15 miles of snowdrifts. We couldn’t get the cars through. When emergency vehicles can’t drive through, how do they expect the car to make it?”
Humphries reported that Fremont Search and Rescues teams have been working non-stop since Sunday rescuing stranded motorists, truckers and snowmobilers.
“Search and Rescue has done a fabulous job ferrying food, water and fuel into these stranded motorists. They did that two days in a row, but you can’t carry much on a snowmobile,” he said.
The crews have aided stuck truckers determined to drive through snow-covered roads that were clearly marked with “Road Closed” signs, Humphries said.
“The truckers saw the signs, and felt they shouldn’t follow advice. They got stranded. They don’t have anyone to blame but themselves. I understand they’re trying to make a living, and they need to go down the road, but the road is closed for a reason. The trucks couldn’t get through,” he said.
Search and Rescue also assisted snowmobilers stranded for a few hours just north of Island Park, Humphries said.
“They were inexperienced riders that got stuck,” he said.
Humphries reported that Search and Rescue has gone above and beyond in helping stranded motorists.
“They have been running like mad since Sunday, manning the roadblocks and trying to keep other people from doing foolish things. They do a fabulous job. They are very dedicated,” he said. “These are people who volunteer their time. They have jobs that they have to leave to go up and help with these folks. There’s not a day that goes by, that I don’t thank them for the work they do. They’re a fabulous organization.”
Despite the ongoing rescues, there have been no reports of injuries. Humphries reported that Island Park residents haven’t called for help as many of them are used to such wintery conditions.
“Many people are snowed in. The folks that live up there typically understand they have to have groceries on hand and not to go out in this kind of weather. We haven’t had any calls for assistance from people in their homes,” Humphries said.
This, of course, isn’t the first time that Fremont County residents have experienced heavy snowstorms. The sheriff’s office has prepared for such emergencies, and Humphries reported that the county specifically purchased the Snow Cats for Fremont County winter rescues.
“Typically, we use it for people who get stranded in storms like this. Two years ago, we headed to Highway 32 to rescue several folks who were stranded,” he said.
In the meantime, schools in north Fremont remained closed on Wednesday, reported Fremont School Superintendent Byron Stutzman. This would be the seventh day that North Fremont School students have been out because of weather-related causes. They were out one day for the flu. Should the district experience additional snow days, it may have to extend the school year in some way, Stutzman said.
“Students need to be in school, but snow is still a safety issue,” he said.
Last year there were no snow days, but in 2016, there were two days that Fremont Schools shuttered because of winter conditions and closed roads.
In the meantime, Humphries reminded drivers that whenever a sheriff’s deputy or a search and rescue volunteers rushes to the aid of a stranded driver, they are also putting themselves in harm’s way.
“Look at it from my perspective. I have deputies and volunteers putting their lives on the line to go out and rescue people who didn’t follow road closure sigs. That puts my folks at risk. I’m responsible for them when I send them out,” he said.
Humphries urged travelers to use common sense while driving through Fremont County.
“Please be aware of weather conditions. Please heed road closed signs,” he said.
For more information on road closes call 511.
Jeannette Boner with the Teton Valley News contributed to this story