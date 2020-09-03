The Caribou-Targhee National Forest plans to resume creating a fire buffer zone near the forest boundary in Teton Canyon next week as a way of reducing the intensity of possible future wildfires and protecting nearby private homes.
The “fuel reduction work” will take place along the popular hiking and mountain biking Sheep Bridge Trail on the south side of the Teton Canyon Road a few miles east of Alta, Wyo. Crews will cut down smaller diameter trees that “act as ladder fuels, which can draw the fire from the ground up into the tree canopy resulting in devastating crown fires,” the Caribou-Targhee said in a news release.
“Fuels work allows us to improve ecological conditions,” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin district ranger. “The Teton Canyon project removes high density fuels in the area, which will ultimately reduce the intensity of wildfire should one ignite near private residences.”
The Forest Service also hopes the project will improve aspen habitat.
During the operation, the Sheep Bridge Trail will be closed. The project starts on Tuesday and will continue for several weeks.
“Some dispersed recreation sites north of Teton Creek will be affected for several days,” the Forest Service said. “The forest is requesting visitors respect closures for their safety and the safety of our crews. Maintain high situational awareness regarding changing conditions as some material may be found on or near the trail.”
The Caribou-Targhee said the operation is part of a larger plan to work more of Teton Canyon over the next several years.