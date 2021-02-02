DRIGGS — It’s no secret that the COVID-19 vaccination rollout — both nationally and locally — has led to a lot of frustration and confusion.
Eastern Idaho Public Health opened registration for 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors on Saturday morning only to see all of those appointments booked within 20 minutes, leaving many residents frustrated that they couldn’t get on the list.
But an effort spearheaded by pharmacists and Teton Valley Hospital in Teton County is geared toward reducing the confusion and anxiety about accessing vaccines.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s original vaccination plan outlined five different distribution sites in the Teton Valley. That would mean residents would need to call five different locations to vie for an appointment. It also called for appointments to be scheduled both online and over the phone.
Sally Myler, owner and pharmacist for Corner Drug in Driggs and Victor Drug, wanted to do what she could to help simplify the process. Myler, working with Teton Valley Hospital and Broulim’s in Driggs, reworked and streamlined the plan in an effort to maximize vaccine distribution and create what local medical professionals consider a more equitable process for residents seeking the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.
“With our limited allocations, we thought it would be more beneficial to have one, central location,” Myler said. “I think the reason I wanted to do this together with Broulim’s and the hospital was to have more control over the process. Eastern Idaho Public Health has to oversee all these other counties, but by keeping the vaccine rollout local, I can feel more sure that my people are being taken care of.”
After Teton County released a nine-page press release in an attempt to explain the county’s rollout plan as well as Eastern Idaho Public Health’s plan, Myler was trying to get ahead of the confusion.
Without clear communication from Teton County or the health district, Myler spent 48 hours calling and texting more than 500 of her clients to better explain Teton County’s rollout. She credited Broulim’s pharmacy in Driggs for working just as hard to clarify information for the community. By Monday, Teton County had re-released a one-page informational flyer explaining the vaccination process.
How the rollout works for Teton County
Teton County is the only county in the eight-county region overseen by the regional health district to break from the district’s vaccine rollout plan.
Instead of five locations, the county has consolidated its distribution to a single site: the Driggs LDS Church on First Street in Driggs. Myler said the location can safely accommodate a large group of people and is just next door to the hospital in case an emergency arises.
Starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, and for the next eight weeks, vaccination appointments for county residents 65 and older can be made by calling 208-716-0063.
Teton County is currently receiving on average 120 doses of a combination of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines per week. Teton Valley Hospital CEO Keith Gnagey said he hopes the state will soon see an increase in doses as the Biden administration ramps up production.
The health district opened its vaccine scheduling with 40 doses allotted to seniors in Teton County, and the remaining 80 doses go to the hospital and pharmacies. Those doses will be distributed at the consolidated location at the Driggs LDS church.
Gnagey said that scheduling for the vaccines will be made in two-week increments. He said that if someone misses their vaccine appointment, officials will be able to call on those scheduled for the next week to ensure that none of the doses are left in the vials.