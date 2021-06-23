With continued dry, hot weather and drying conditions in the outdoors, the Teton Interagency Fire Center has bumped up the fire danger to the next level: “Very High.”
The fire danger rating covers Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest and the National Elk Refuge.
“Conditions ... are drying rapidly, and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely,” the Interagency said in a news release. “Everyone is asked to practice heightened fire safety at all times.”
Denise Germann, a spokeswoman for Grand Teton National Park said via email that the new danger rating did not include any added restrictions for the area.
“Campfires in the park are restricted to designated sites, that is, required year-round,” she said.
With the Independence Day holiday approaching, visitors and locals are reminded that fireworks are not permitted in any federal public lands, including Grand Teton National Park, on the Bridger-Teton National Forest, or within the National Elk Refuge.
“The use of fireworks is illegal in Teton County unless permitted through the special-event process through either the Town of Jackson or Teton County,” the Interagency said. “These fireworks regulations play a critical role in fire prevention.”
The Interagency said that so far this year fire personnel have extinguished 52 unattended or abandoned campfires.
“That is compared to 18 at this time in 2020,” the agency said. “Abandoned campfires can quickly escalate into wildfires. Where campfires are allowed, it is extremely important that they are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before campers leave their site.”
Fire managers determine fire danger ratings after considering a variety of factors including the moisture content of grasses, shrubs and trees, projected weather conditions (including temperatures and possible wind events), and the ability of fire to spread after ignition.
Above-average conditions for fire hazards are expected to persist in the coming weeks.