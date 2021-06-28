The long dry heat wave across the West has resulted in the Teton Interagency Fire center to move Grand Teton National Park, the National Forest and the National Elk Refuge to “Stage 1” fire restrictions starting July 1.
Last week, the Interagency bumped the fire danger up to “Very High” with the prediction of continued warm and dry weather. The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center and the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone followed suit with an increased fire danger rating.
Stage 1 fire restrictions deal primarily with campfires and smoking. Campfires or cooking fires will only be allowed at designated campgrounds or picnic areas in established rings or grills. Portable gas stoves will still be permitted. Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles or buildings (where permitted) or areas at least 3 feet in diameter barren or cleared of flammable materials.
The Teton Interagency said in a news release that because of fire incidents already underway across the West, new fires would have the potential to exhaust all agency fire resources.
“The limited number of available fire resources due to the national fire situation and the increased traffic may limit our ability to respond to fires in a timely fashion,” said Josh Erickson, assistant fire management officer for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. “We want people to take the danger seriously and obey the restrictions that are in place.”
The Interagency said fire managers study the moisture content of various fuel types, track current and expected weather conditions, monitor available firefighting resources and the possibility of human-caused fires to arrive at the level of fire restrictions for public lands.
“The Teton Interagency Dispatch Center has recorded 62 unattended campfires so far this summer,” the Interagency said. “Where campfires are allowed, it is extremely important that they are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before campers leave their site.”
Violations of fire restrictions are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization. Wildfires resulting from negligence can result in the guilty party being liable for the fire suppression costs.
Other fire restrictions already in place include a prohibition on fireworks and explosives, use of certain types of ammunition, and requiring chainsaws and other small engines to have spark arresters.