The Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center officials dropped the fire danger to “Moderate” this week after Mother Nature soaked the region with several rainstorms.
In addition to the lowering of the danger meter, fire managers lifted the Stage 1 fire restrictions for Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, and the National Elk Refuge beginning today (Aug. 26).
“Due to the amount of rain or snow received over the majority of western Wyoming over the past several days, moisture levels in vegetation have dropped to non-critical levels,” the Interagency said in a news release. “It is important to note that long range forecasts are still calling for a warming and drying trend into the fall."
Weather stations in Teton County, Wyo., reported that this August has been the wettest since 2014 and the second wettest since 1968.
Lifting the Stage 1 restrictions means that campfires are now legal again, but officials warn that it is still illegal to leave fires unattended or abandoned.
“There have been more than 155 illegal and abandoned campfires in the Teton Interagency Fire area to date for this year,” the Interagency said. “Unattended or abandoned campfires and warming fires can quickly escalate into wildfires. Campers and day users should have a shovel on hand and a water bucket ready for use. Soak, stir, feel, repeat."