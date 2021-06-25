A subadult grizzly bear got into serious trouble with the help of a Grand Teton National Park visitor recently and had to be relocated. One visitor was cited and must appear in court.
The park reported Friday that the bear received food rewards in two incidents “due to irresponsible human actions.” The bear was captured along the Grassy Lake Road on June 13, collared and biological samples collected and given a boat ride to the remote west side of Jackson Lake inside the park. The bear is a young male about 2.5 years old.
The park reported that on June 11, a visitor said that a grizzly bear walked through a Grassy Lake Road campsite, sniffed a picnic table and unoccupied tent, and put its paws on the tent. No damage was done to the tent. Visitors yelled at the bear, and the bear ran away.
The next day, June 12, the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of visitors feeding a grizzly bear from a vehicle south of Lizard Creek Campground a few miles south of the Grassy Lake Road.
On June 13, Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a grizzly bear gaining access to unattended trash and a drink at a campsite located on the outer loop of the Headwaters Campground in the general vicinity.
“All reports and evidence indicated that the same grizzly bear was involved with each incident,” the park said in a news release. “Late on June 13, park staff captured the grizzly bear along the Grassy Lake Road."
The park said one visitor was issued a food storage violation citation with a mandatory court appearance and the incident of feeding the bear from a car is under investigation.
“Feeding wildlife is illegal and dangerous, and we take these incidents very seriously,” said park superintendent Chip Jenkins. “The impacts of irresponsible behavior can have very negative effects for humans and wildlife.”
The park said the proper storage of food items and responsible picnicking are vitally important in bear country and picnickers should only have immediate use items out so that if a bear approaches, food items can be quickly gathered and the opportunity for the bear to receive a food reward is removed.
“Bears that obtain human food may lose their natural fear of humans and may seek out humans and human developed areas as an easy source of food,” the park said. “As a result, bears may become aggressive towards people and have to be killed.”