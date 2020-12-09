The winter season is underway in Grand Teton National Park with over-snow access only on the main park roads.
Most of Teton Park Road, Moose-Wilson Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road have been closed to wheeled vehicles and opened to winter recreation, such as cross-country skiing, skate skiing and snowshoeing.
“The 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge will be groomed approximately three times a week dependent on snow and weather conditions,” the national park said in a news release. “Grooming is anticipated to begin soon and will continue through mid-March, as conditions allow.”
The Teton Park Road is groomed for track and skate skiing.
During the winter season, bicycles, including fat bikes and e-bikes, are not allowed on roads designated as over-snow access. Parking for winter activities is allowed at the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge parking lot.
Bikes are allowed on the roadways open to motor vehicle use in the park.
“New this winter, parking will also be available north of Taggart at the Cottonwood Creek Picnic Area and along the west side of the road across from the picnic area,” the park said. “Backcountry-users who plan to stay in the backcountry overnight are encouraged to use the Taggart Lake Trailhead parking, while day-users are encouraged to park along the west side of the road and at the Cottonwood Creek Picnic Area. Porta potties will be available.”
During the winter, the park makes an exception and allows leashed pets on the over-snow access portions of Teton Park Road and the Moose-Wilson Road. Pets are not allowed in the backcountry. Pet owners are required to pick up waste. Dog sledding and skijoring is not allowed in the park.
Grooming updates are available by calling 307-739-3682.
Ranger-led snowshoe hikes, a regular feature during the winter season, have been canceled for 2020-21.
Other winter activities in the park include winter camping, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and ice fishing on Jackson Lake in the Colter Bay area. Winter camping is allowed in the parking lot adjacent to the Colter Bay Visitor Center from Dec. 1 through April 15, for a $5 per night fee.
Winter backcountry camping permits are available by calling 307-739-3309 Monday through Friday, and Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301 on weekends. Permits are available 24 hours in advance and are required for all overnight stays in the backcountry.