The seasons are changing in Grand Teton National Park and the park is shifting over to winter activities.
Park officials announced Wednesday that the Moose-Wilson Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road use has been changed from wheeled access to over-snow access, a park news release said.
“These roads are now ready to accommodate winter recreation, and use of the roads by wheeled vehicles is prohibited for the season,” the release said.
Both roads had been closed to public motor use on Nov. 1. The roads remained open to walking, bicycling and in-line skating. Now that snow has fallen, winter season activities allow cross-country skiing, skate skiing and snowshoeing. Snow bikes or fat bikes are not permitted on the roads during the winter season.
The Teton Park Road will change to over-snow status next week. The 14-mile Teton Park Road between Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge is expected to be groomed twice a week for skiing starting Tuesday . Grooming will continue through mid-March. Grooming is scheduled to occur on Tuesday and Friday mornings, “though the schedule is dependent on snow and weather conditions.” the release said.
For grooming updates, call the park’s road information line at 307-739-3682.