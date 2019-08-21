Signal Mountain Road in Grand Teton National Park has been reopened after a temporary closure caused by reports of visitors feeding bears and bears bluff-charging visitors and staff.
The road, closed Aug. 13, was reopened Wednesday.
Park information officer Denise Germann said Wednesday that the bears are still in the area feeding on berries that are ripening this time of year.
“There is a variable message board at the base of Signal Mountain Road that reminds, ‘Feeding Wildlife is Illegal ... A Fed Bear is a Dead Bear,’” Germann said.
She said if needed the road and area may be closed again.
No citations were issued after park rangers received reports that multiple visitors were feeding bears on Signal Mountain Summit Road on Aug. 13. It is unknown what type of bear was being fed.
On the same night, park visitors and staff were bluff-charged by a female grizzly with two cubs along the road.
Bears are protective of their feeding areas, which include ripening berry patches, the park said in an earlier news release. All visitors are required to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from bears and encouraged to carry bear spray, as well as make noise and travel in groups.
Fed bears may become aggressive toward people and have to be killed. The maximum penalty for feeding park wildlife is a $5,000 fine and up to one year in jail.
“It’s a hard road to manage bear jams when they are eating berries near the road,” Germann said of the narrow and winding road. “We will continue to monitor the area and if needed we will close the road again.”
She said rangers have not seen the grizzly bears along the road recently “but we know that there are black bears in the area.”
“There are still bears in the area, so we gave them some space and time,” she said.