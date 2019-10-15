Starting Tuesday, eastbound trailers over Teton Pass have been banned a month earlier than usual because of safety concerns.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued the early ban on trailers — normally starting Nov. 15 — because the vehicle arrestor system has been shut down. The arrestor system has been down after it failed to slow down a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with logs on Sept. 10.
The ban on eastbound trailers includes any vehicles with a hitched trailer. Violators face a $435 fine.
“Our concerns lie mostly with the eastbound traffic on the east side of the pass, given the steep grade, topography and accident history,” WYDOT District Engineer Keith Compton said in a news release.
The annual trailer closure for both directions continues through April 1. Weather conditions can sometimes force closures earlier and later.
“The Wyoming Highway Patrol will be strictly enforcing the current trailer and weight restrictions and continue to make Teton Pass a priority for routine patrols,” the department said.
Normal trailer traffic over the pass will be rerouted through Swan Valley and Alpine, Wyo.
With the vehicle arrestor system inoperable in mid-September, an overweight potato truck originating from Sugar City plowed into a storage shed near the base of the pass after its brakes failed on Sept. 30. The truck was more than 8 tons over the weight limit for the pass. The Teton Pass weight limit is 60,000 pounds. Charges against the driver for weight violations are pending, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html
Information on road closures and weather conditions can be seen at www.wyoroad.info