The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed the parking lot at Teton Pass to public use starting today and will be using the area to inspect truck trailers heading east on Highway 22.
The highway will be opened up to truck-trailer traffic with a maximum gross vehicle weight of 60,000 lbs. The change is to accommodate the transport of more goods into Jackson, Wyo.
Backcountry skiers will still be allowed access to the area but will have to park elsewhere. The nearest parking is a smaller overflow pull out east of the pass.
This announcement changes an earlier message from the department that trucks pulling trailers would be allowed to drive east restricted to 40,000 lbs maximum gross vehicle weight.
Public parking at the weigh station west of the pass near the Idaho-Wyoming state line will also be off-limits.
To accommodate the heavier trailers going over the pass, officials have lowered the truck speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph. Trailers will also be required to stop at the pass parking area for a mandatory brake check before heading east. Trailer weights will be checked at the rolling weigh station.
“We at WYDOT, as part of our mission, try to accommodate the movement of goods and services to the greatest extent feasible. In this current economic climate, we realize that this mission is as important as ever,” said district engineer Keith Compton. “So we have elected not to change the (gross vehicle weight) and implement some other changes such as a reduction in the posted speed limit for trucks and enforcing the need to check a vehicle’s brakes prior to descending the pass. The ultimate goal here is to ensure the safety of those using the pass by changing driver behavior.”