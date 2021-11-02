The Teton Regional Land Trust announced that it completed three conservation deals over the summer protecting land in Teton Valley, Swan Valley and next to Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area.
The conservation easements add more than 2,500 acres to conserved properties in eastern Idaho.
“All three projects build upon past conservation work by Teton Regional Land Trust and our partners and help ensure the long-term ecological function of core conservation areas in east Idaho,” said Tamara Sperber, conservation director for the group. “It’s no secret that east Idaho is facing unprecedented pressures on resources. Strategic conservation of working lands that provide key wildlife habitat and habitat connectivity contributes to common goals of many people who call this area home — open space and robust wildlife populations.”
The Teton Valley project conserved 130 acres of farmland adjacent to existing conservation easement properties near the Three Forks area of the Teton River, about 5 miles west of Driggs.
“The property provides important foraging habitat for sandhill cranes and waterbirds in both spring and fall and is part of a migratory corridor for big game,” the land trust said in a news release.
The family who owned the land donated the value of the conservation easement which provides the needed private match for the land trust’s current North American Wetlands Conservation Act grant. The Cross Charitable Foundation helped with the needed match to complete the project.
The land trust was also granted a conservation easement by the Bradford family in early September to preserve unprotected farmland on Pine Creek Bench in Swan Valley. The 140-acre easement overlooks the South Fork of the Snake River and is surrounded by other protected land and Bureau of Land Management land.
“This was an exceptionally rewarding project to be a part of,” said Josh Holmes, the trust’s land protection specialist, who worked on the conservation easement. “Anytime you see an inholding conserved, you know the resources in the area have a greater chance of remaining intact for the future benefit of local wildlife. Columbian Sharp-tailed Grouse and big game are a few of the species that rely on the open space and habitat of the Pine Creek Bench. The Bradfords have made a significant and lasting impact on conservation in the area.”
The project adds to the more than 10,000 acres that have been preserved from development along the river. Funding was also provided by Idaho Fish and Game, the JKL Family Foundation, the Cross Charitable Foundation, and a private bequest.
The latest land trust conservation easement was granted by a ranch family adjacent to the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area east of Idaho Falls. The more than 2,000 acres of land helps preserve critical transition habitat that is vital for big game herds that winter on the area, the land trust said.
“Elk, mule deer, moose, Columbian sharp-tailed grouse, and a multitude of other wildlife species will benefit from the protection of this large property,” the land trust said. "It also permanently limits the amount and type of future development.”
“I can’t thank the family enough for working with us to implement their conservation vision to protect such a special place,” Holmes said.
In addition to the support received by Natural Resources Conservation Service, other partners that supported the project include the Cross Charitable Foundation, the JKL Family Foundation, the local Safari Club chapter, Fish and Game, and private donors.