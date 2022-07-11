A $1.2 million donation to Teton Regional Land Trust has brought the organization close to reaching a $10 million goal to protect land and natural resources in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Teton Regional Land Trust announced in a news release that the Hamill Family Foundation donated $1,250,000 to the Legacy of Land campaign. The campaign started in 2018 with the goal of raising $10 million to protect land in the Upper Snake River watershed.
Jeske Gräve, Teton Regional Land Trust development director, wrote in a text to the Post Register that foundation’s donation brings the organization’s total raised for the campaign to more than $9 million.
“(The donation) is very exciting and we hope to create a lot of momentum to reach the campaign’s $10 million goal this year,” Gräve wrote in the text.
The Hamill Family Foundation gift comes with a match challenge. In order to receive the final $250,000 of the donation, Teton Regional Land Trust must raise an additional $250,000 of support during 2022. According to Gräve, a full match of $250,000 would bring the organization within $500,000 of meeting the campaign’s goal.
The Hamill Family Foundation is a Chicago nonprofit that was founded in 1963, according to pitchbook.com. It primarily focuses on the environment and animal welfare.
“Although a ‘prairie girl’ from Illinois, the Tetons have deeply impacted me since childhood. Four generations of the Hamill family owe a great deal of our appreciation for the natural environment to this spectacular area of the earth,” said Nancy Winter from the Hamill Family Foundation in a news release. “Our support for the Teton Regional Land Trust reflects deep confidence in its staff and volunteers who are committed to preserving this spellbinding landscape in which wildlife and people thrive. We hope that the entire community will join the Hamill Family Foundation supporting the future success of the Land Trust.”
Since 1990, Teton Regional Land Trust has protected nearly 40,000 acres of critical wildlife habitat and working lands in eastern Idaho, including migration corridors for large mammals, native Yellowstone cutthroat trout spawning areas and tributaries, wetlands and critical bird habitat, and agricultural lands, the release said.
“Teton and Swan valleys and the Island Park area are under tremendous development pressure that removes land from agricultural production, wildlife habitat and migration corridors. Our work area encompasses one of the largest intact ecosystems in the northern hemisphere,” Teton Regional Land Trust board of directors President Arantza Zabala said in a news release.
Donations to the Legacy of Land campaign can be submitted at tetonlandtrust.org or mailed to Teton Regional Land Trust, P.O. Box 247, Driggs, ID 83422. For information about the land trust or the campaign, contact Gräve at jeske@tetonlandtrust.org.