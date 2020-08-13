Teton Regional Land Trust is turning the big 3-0 this month and plans to celebrate with a week of stories and videos.
The trust’s 30th-anniversary celebration has gone virtual and begins Aug. 21 with anniversary stories and videos found on the organization’s Facebook page.
Stories will feature landowners who are receiving the 2020 Ed Hill Conservation award, along with other awards and “stories from the land,” according to Kate Salomon, communications and events coordinator for the land trust.
“The celebration will culminate with a virtual event on Aug. 27 beginning at 7 p.m. that will include a keynote presentation by Mark Elsbree, Senior vice president of The Conservation Fund, videos of special award winners, a raffle, and an auction.”
To learn more about the Teton Regional Land Trust and its anniversary celebration, go to trust’s Facebook page.