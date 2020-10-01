Like checking in on an old friend after several years, Idaho Fish and Game returned to the Teton River deep in the lower canyon and found a pleasant surprise.
It had been five years since Fish and Game biologists checked on fish populations on the stretch of river from near the confluence of Canyon Creek to the old dam site. They found an estimated 1,229 Yellowstone cutthroat trout per mile.
“That’s more than three times higher than our 2015 estimate,” said regional fisheries biologist Jenn Vincent who participated in the project.
Fish and Game floated large rafts down the river a few weeks ago outfitted with electrofishing gear used to conduct “mark and capture” population estimates of cutthroat and rainbow trout. That stretch of river has been sampled five times since the early 1990s.
“I was surprised at the number of Yellowstone cutthroat trout, especially relating it back to 2015. It’s really exciting to see that,” Vincent said. “I’d like to see that keep going up.”
She said a number of the cutthroat were in the 20-inch range.
“Oh yeah, some large fish in there for sure,” she said.
Fish and Game has focused on bringing native Yellowstone cutthroat trout numbers up and reducing non-native trout, such as rainbows. On the Teton River, cutthroat are catch-and-release only, but there is no limit on harvesting rainbows.
“We were able to get a lot of PIT tags out on (the cutthroat) so we will be able to track them over the next couple of years and see where they are spawning and where they’re moving to at different times of the year,” Vincent said.
PIT tags are passive integrated transponder tags, that are implanted in the body cavity of fish.
She said the organization Friends of the Teton River have set up tag readers on the major tributaries of the river.
“Whenever that fish passes by that array, it will get a ping,” Vincent said. “Each fish has a certain bar code that identifies each fish that it went up the creek then back down, whatever is happening, so we can see if they’re going up these creeks to spawn or to overwinter or overwinter in the river itself.”
Vincent said the canyon stretch of Teton River doesn’t see as much traffic by anglers as the upper reaches because of a few testy rapids.
“Most people don’t float it unless they’re pretty good at running rafts or they’ll float the section above it,” she said. “A number of people just hike in with waders.”
Vincent said the upper stretches of Teton River has a different community of trout, with the most recent surveys showing rainbows and browns on the rise and cutthroat populations remaining static.
For more information and population charts, go to idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2020/09/native-and-wild-trout-numbers-rise-teton-canyon.
Fish and Game posted a short YouTube video of the operation at www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRObSmvSnj8&feature=emb_logo.