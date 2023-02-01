female_lion_feb_2021

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is advising the area's rural residents to be aware of increased mountain lion sightings.

 courtesy Idaho Department of Fish and Game

A family living near Tetonia had its pet dog killed by a young female mountain lion Monday.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported in a news release that the lion ventured into a home’s yard and killed the dog before heading under the home's porch. The homeowners immediately called local law enforcement who quickly responded and dispatched the lion in the interest of public safety, the release said.


