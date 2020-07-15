The Teton Interagency fire managers elevated the fire danger to “high” for the general Teton area Wednesday.
The Teton Interagency includes the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park and National Elk Refuge.
“The potential for fire activity has increased due to summer curing of vegetation combined with hot temperatures and dry, windy conditions,” the interagency said in a news release. “A high fire danger rating means fires can start easily and spread quickly. Unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are quickly extinguished.”
Campers are advised to “cold trail” the remains of campfires which refers to placing the back of your hand near the ashes to feel for any remaining heat before leaving a site.