The annual Community Dinner will be held for the 30th year from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge located at 640 East Elva Street. The dinner will be open to anyone who wants to attend. A table will be set aside for food donations and everyone is welcome to bring food to donate or take the donated food home.
The meal will include traditional Thanksgiving fare such as turkey, potatoes, stuffing, rolls and pies.
The Community Dinner is being put on by The Salvation Army. Multiple organizations and businesses are donating and volunteering for the event, including the First Presbyterian Church, the Methodist Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St Luke’s Episcopal Church, Shari’s Café and Pies, and Texas Roadhouse.
“So many people come together to pitch in for this,” said Maj. Orpha Moody of The Salvation Army, who is planning the event for the fourth year. “It wouldn’t be possible without them.”
Last year, 200 to 300 volunteers helped prepare enough food for 700 people.
“The dinner was a big success last year and I hope it will be again,” Moody said.
The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen also will host a meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m at 301 S. Boulevard.