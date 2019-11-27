The bridge over the 12th Street Idaho Canal Culvert and the intersections adjoining it will be closed for several months starting on Dec. 2.
Cannon Construction is replacing the culvert, which is located on 12th Street between Southeast and Southwest Bonneville drives. The intersections just east and west of the bridge will also be under construction to replace sidewalks, driveways and pavement. The bridge and associated intersections are expected to be closed until late spring 2020.
Vehicles will be diverted north to the 9th Street bridge, and there will be a pedestrian crossing just south of the 12th Street bridge.