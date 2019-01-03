CALDWELL — For years, city officials in Caldwell have sought to improve the city’s negative reputation.
Prompted by the crime rate and once vacant downtown, the poor perception of Caldwell kept some Treasure Valley residents from even visiting the city, which sits roughly 25 miles west of Boise.
“Our reputation 15 years ago was, ‘Oh you don’t wanna go to Caldwell, right? It’s not a safe place to live,” Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas said. “Well, that has changed completely.”
Since then, city officials have worked meticulously to create a family-friendly downtown, which was a culmination of years of work and planning. In July, the city unveiled the Indian Creek Plaza, one of Caldwell’s largest projects in its downtown core.
Even with new development, the question remains as to whether or not the city’s efforts are paying off.
For some, the plaza and downtown revitalization efforts have turned a city they once saw in a negative light into one worth visiting.
“My perception has dramatically improved,” Boise resident George Seybold said on Nextdoor, a neighborhood-based social network. “The plaza has played into that greatly. We go there a few times per year. I now consider it a community worth living in. The investment in the city promotes a focus on quality of life and community.”
Last summer, the city announced its effort with Boise-based Gardner Company to bring three new multi-use facilities, including a hotel, to the vacant property that sits in the space where the Saratoga Hotel once was, on the corner of Main Street and South Seventh Avenue.
Caldwell’s downtown has also welcomed several new businesses near the plaza, including the Flying M’s third coffee shop, a customization soda shop and a boutique clothing store.
The plaza, Caldwell Economic Development Director Steve Fultz said, was a key player in helping shift the way people perceive Caldwell.
“Downtown is kind of your heart and soul of your community, and before we did that, all of the efforts into downtown, the heart was dying,” Fultz said. “Now it’s been brought back to life.”
When Evangeline Beechler sold her house in Boise’s North End and moved to Caldwell with her wife two years ago, many of her friends “scoffed” at her, she said.
“They are now coming to hang downtown at the (Winter Wonderland) lights with their kids,” Beechler laughed. “I have so many more friends reaching out to hang out in Caldwell.”
The move didn’t come without some hard adjustments, she said, noting that it was difficult moving to a city without a non-discrimination ordinance. And, while living in the North End, Beechler became familiar with the places she visited and the people she ran into.
“I didn’t really feel that when I first lived in Caldwell,” she said.
Now, more than two years later, she feels more at home in Caldwell and visits the Flying M every day. She’s even run for Caldwell City Council and for state Senate in District 10.
“I’m committed to Caldwell, I never would have guessed I would have felt that moving here two years ago,” Beechler said. “I feel like I got in on something that’s pretty rad out here.”
Boise resident Kris Wallin said he commutes to Caldwell daily for work and has noticed improvements in the city.
“There are great attributes about Caldwell and (it) has a lot going for the city. However there is a negative perception due to the crime rate and lower socioeconomic status,” Wallin said. “I do see this improving with the new vision.”
In Caldwell, the median household income is roughly $43,000, which is about $3,000 below the Canyon County average and $17,000 below the Ada County average, according to U.S. Census data from 2013 to 2017. About 19 percent of Caldwell residents live in poverty, compared to 14 percent in Boise.
While some Treasure Valley residents are revising their view of Caldwell, others’ opinions haven’t changed.
“I’m glad that they are working on their image, but I think it’s going to be a long time before public opinion starts seeing it as anything but not worth the effort,” Jessica Dawn, who was raised in Nampa but now lives in Boise, said on Facebook. “I can see how their renovations would draw families, but as someone who doesn’t have children it was uninteresting.”
Savannah Brack has lived in Boise her entire life and remembers all of the “talk” she heard about Nampa and Caldwell since she was younger.
“Now that I am older, I can say not much has changed about my perception of Caldwell,” Brack said on Facebook. “Although I believe that Nampa has grown, and is getting better, I cannot say the same for Caldwell. There are too many news reports of acts of violence and criminal activity in that city. Way worse than any of the surrounding cities. Why?”
Caldwell actually has a lower crime rate than either Boise or Nampa, but a perception of high crime persists.
“My perception of Caldwell is that it has gang problems and higher crime than other areas,” Patrice Perow said on Nextdoor, which requires users to register with their home address before joining and connecting with others in their neighborhood.
Just on Wednesday, a drive-by shooting in Caldwell injured a 14-year-old who was struck by a bullet that passed through the walls of a house. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.
Though Caldwell saw a spike in the number total arrests between 2016 and 2017, a five-year trend shows a gradual decline in overall arrests from 2013, according to the Idaho State Police’s crime report. Caldwell, with a population of 54,660, had the fourth-highest crime rate in the Treasure Valley in 2017, behind Garden City, Nampa and Boise.
A TOWN WITH A VISION
When it came to shifting people’s negative perceptions of Caldwell, addressing crime was one of the city’s main goals, Nancolas said.
”We talked about reducing crime,” said Nancolas, who is entering his 22nd year as Caldwell’s mayor. “We talked about turning it back into a family-friendly community where the downtown was alive and vibrant again.”
The goal, Nancolas said, was to position Caldwell as the center of activity in Canyon County and make it what it once was more than 20 years ago. The city began crime reduction efforts, infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements, and focused on bringing back a vibrant downtown, among other things, he said.
Boise resident Julie Ingwersen said on Nextdoor that she grew up in the Nampa/Caldwell area and is happy with the city’s vision for improvement.
”While growing up, I saw Caldwell was slowly dying and gang problems increasing. It was sad to watch and witness,” Ingwersen said. “Now, Caldwell has leadership with a strong vision. I love watching Caldwell evolve into a city that invests in positive change. Caldwell reminds me of one of my favorite quotes, ‘When a flower doesn’t bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower.’”
Caldwell resident Sara Villanueva Frances, who also grew up in the area, saw a similar trend, as the negative reputation lingered over the city when she was a child.
“The population was predominantly Hispanic,” Frances said. “I think people had a negative connotation toward that, which is unfortunate.”
Having lived away from Caldwell for several years, Frances began to hear talk about the town “really cleaning up.” Now, she lives and owns a small business in Caldwell, and said she is pleased to see the changes.
“While working with individuals that live in Caldwell they have a strong sense of community that (seems) to improve the perception Caldwell has,” Wallin added on Nextdoor. “To seek improvement is to acknowledge there is a problem which the city is addressing.”