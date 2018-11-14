Thanksgiving came early this year for dozens of Idaho Falls seniors.
Idaho Falls Senior Citizen Community Center served its annual Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday to 90 seniors, twice the amount that normally come to the center for the complimentary meals.
“I’ll take the hectic-ness behind the scenes just to have more people here,” said Valisa Say, executive director of the Idaho Falls senior center.
At the Wednesday dinner, seniors ate a full meal of turkey, stuffing, cornbread and cranberry sauce along with five varieties of pie. All meals at the center are provided in a donation-based system, meaning attending seniors can volunteer whatever amount of money they are able to pay instead of paying a fixed amount.
The center also manages Bonneville County’s Meals on Wheels program and the Thanksgiving lunch will be shared with the homebound residents soon. Leftovers from the lunch have been packaged into frozen meals and will be delivered over the next two days as food for the weekend.
The regular Meals on Wheels drivers will not be delivering meals on Thanksgiving. Instead, volunteers from the Salvation Army will be making the rounds delivering food as part of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner that day. The Salvation Army will be leading the Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge.
Maj. Orpha Moody said this was the first year that the Salvation Army has also taken on the meal delivery task and that 20 drivers have volunteered to work during the holiday.
“We want people out by themselves to know they are loved and cared for and can have a hot meal at their house that day,” Moody said.
Say said the increasing attendance at the center Wednesday was not completely surprising. Winter months in Idaho Falls see a higher demand for both the meals provided by the center and the Meals on Wheels deliveries. That demand also has increased over the last few years; the senior center has already made 4,600 more meals this year than it did in 2017.
The Thanksgiving deliveries are separate from the regular meals, meaning interested residents must let the Salvation Army know ahead of time if they want a delivery that day. To sign up for the Thanksgiving deliveries or to volunteer with either of the groups, call the Salvation Army at 208-522-2700 or the Idaho Falls Senior Citizen Community Center at 208-522-4357.