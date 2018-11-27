The American Red Cross is asking the public for blood donations.
“The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors to give now to ensure blood is available for medical treatments and emergencies during the holiday season,” a press release from the Red Cross read.
According to the release, if residents of the Upper Valley donate now through to Dec. 19, they will receive a five dollar Amazon gift card.
“Blood and platelet donations often decline during the holidays,” according to the release. “Regular donors are busy with holiday activities, and travel and severe winter weather may cause blood drive cancellations.”
It is imperative that the Red Cross receive donations for patients like Wyatt Monacelli, a 4-year-old who “is in the midst of intense chemotherapy treatments for leukemia,” the release read. “He has received a number of transfusions since his diagnosis in June and will likely need more.”
The public is asked to donate blood for families who are in need of it during the holidays.
“We are fortunate to have had so many donors give the gift of life to our child so far throughout the course of his treatment, and even more so, we are lucky to have had a supply of blood available for him when he needed it,” said Julianna Monacelli, Wyatt’s mother.
According to the release, here are some details about when and where you can donate:
Saint Anthony
12/17/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony Work Camp, 125 North 8th West
Rexburg
12/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., LDS Lyman Building, 1952 West 6000 South
12/11/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Paul Mitchell Hair Academy, 557 Mariah Avenue
Pocatello
11/27/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Idaho State Univeristy Rendezvous Building, 1111 Martin Luther King Way, Building # 38
11/29/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Butte Street Building, 2300 Butte
11/30/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donor Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine Ridge Mall
12/3/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donor Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine Ridge Mall
12/7/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donor Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine Ridge Mall
12/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donor Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine Ridge Mall
12/14/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donor Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine Ridge Mall
12/17/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donor Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine Ridge Mall
12/19/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express - Pocatello, 200 Via Venitio
Idaho Falls
11/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Apple Athletic Club, 2030 Jenny Lee Drive
11/30/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bureau of Land Management Forest Service, 1405 Hollipark Drive
11/30/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street
11/30/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Taylorview Junior High School, 350 Castlerock
12/3/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street
12/6/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 1st Street
12/7/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street
12/7/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Skyline High School, 1767 Blue Sky Drive
12/7/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Taylor Crossing Charter School, 1445 Wood River Road
12/10/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hampton Inn, 2500 Channing Way
12/10/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street
12/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Emerson High School, 335 5th St
12/14/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street
12/17/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street
12/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street
Howe
12/3/2018: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Howe Community Center, Howe Community Center
Bancroft
11/29/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 355 S Main Street
Oakley
11/28/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Oakley Jr./Sr. High School, 455 W Main Street
Driggs
12/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Driggs City Building, 60 South Main
More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.