Brilliant oil paintings, vivacious landscapes, hand-crafted pottery and vivid photographs graced the Eagle Rock Art Guild Sidewalk Art Festival this weekend along the River Walk. The show, in its 68th year, featured 58 artists from the local area and throughout Idaho.
“We’re really excited to get the community involved and to really have the biggest event that we’ve had in years,” said Eagle Rock Art Guild President Dawn Langston. Stained glass, metal working, sculptures, wood pieces, acrylics, water colors, pencil drawings also were on display. Idaho Falls painter Joe Keller explained his craft using oil-based paint on canvas or polypropylene.
“I am a loose, impressionistic kind of painter — so not a lot of fine detail, but a lot of color and feeling,” he said. As a former INL physicist researching alternative energies, he now enjoys engaging the other side of the brain. “Painting is a lot about science,” Keller said. “It’s all about chemistry. There’s a lot about perspective, shapes and geometry that a scientific background helps. As an artist, I can take advantage of that science background and come up with something that looks right. I know color theory enough to make it work for me.” Keller generally starts his painting process in his studio with a photo from his travels. He said he also participates in plein air painting where he paints in nature directly. “You’re creating, so there’s a fantasy about bringing something new into the world,” Keller said. “You’re kind of imagineering your thoughts. … It’s like creating a universe that’s in your mind, and I’m trying to get it over to the public.” Five to eight artists were participating in an art show for the first time.
“My main collection right now is these hobbit holes,” said Brittney Johnson, who uses the artistic name “Redd.” “I like to call them coffee table art or functional art.” She said she started building her unique landscapes during the pandemic and also displayed 3-D canvases with various textures at the show. The Eagle Rock Art Guild currently consists of about 35 members. It is Idaho’s oldest art guild.
In honor of its 75th anniversary, the Eagle Rock Art Guild also is displaying its permanent collection through Aug. 12 at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, featuring works by Helen Aupperle, Fred Ochi, Suzanne Fonnesbeck and Ina Oyler as well as other “renowned American and European artists,” according to the museum’s website.
“It overlaps really nicely with honoring the founding members and also bringing in the new members and different kinds of art,” Langston said. “We’re happy that we’re still around 75 years, and hopefully another 75 years we’ll be around.” In the future, the guild is saving money for a location where it can meet and showcase artists’ work, hold classes and provide seminars, Langston said. New members are always welcome to join. Applications are available at eaglerockartguild.com. “You don’t need to be a super fancy, fine artist who studied at Purdue or something,” Langston said. “You just have to be willing to learn new things and try. We all work together and build together.”
The event provided a platform for the artists to showcase and sell pieces of their work and demonstrate to the community the talent blossoming in eastern Idaho and the surrounding region. Langston expressed her appreciation to all of the artists and the members of the community who attended and supported the guild.
“It’s so great to see people walk by smiling, having a good time with their family, enjoying the day, so it’s meaningful,” Langston said.
