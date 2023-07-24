Brilliant oil paintings, vivacious landscapes, hand-crafted pottery and vivid photographs graced the Eagle Rock Art Guild Sidewalk Art Festival this weekend along the River Walk. The show, in its 68th year, featured 58 artists from the local area and throughout Idaho.

Karin Yahr - Eagle Rock Art Guild Sidewalk Art Show
Karin Yahr, a Boise artist with Fernweh Art Studio, displays her paintings.

“We’re really excited to get the community involved and to really have the biggest event that we’ve had in years,” said Eagle Rock Art Guild President Dawn Langston. Stained glass, metal working, sculptures, wood pieces, acrylics, water colors, pencil drawings also were on display. Idaho Falls painter Joe Keller explained his craft using oil-based paint on canvas or polypropylene.


Joe Keller - Eagle Rock Art Guild Sidewalk Art Show
Joe Keller exhibits his oil-based paintings at the Eagle Rock Art Guild Sidewalk Art Festival.
Hobbit holes
Brittney “Redd” Johnson displays handcrafted hobbit holes at her first-ever art show.
Jacqueline Smith
Local artist Jacqueline Smith showcases her pencil drawings Saturday at the Eagle Rock Art Guild Sidewalk Art Festival.
Dawn Langston's art
Eagle Rock Art Guild President Dawn Langston creates vibrant art and sculptures from recycled materials.
Mary Ann Fackrell drawings
Mary Ann Fackrell creates charcoal drawings of visitors at the Sidewalk Art Festival Saturday.
Debra Bonsack
Debra Bonsack, from Eagle, adjusts the art at her display Saturday at the Eagle Rock Art Guild Sidewalk Art Show.

