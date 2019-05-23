The Bank of Commerce donated $42,500 to the Bonneville County Fair Board to assist in the construction of new fairgrounds.
The donation will fund a new equine arena, including two riding arenas for training, competition and roping.
The Fair Board has been receiving large and small donations to fund the new fairgrounds, which will support Bonneville County's 4-H program.
“We have been a proud supporter of the fair for many years and feel it provides valuable opportunities and experiences for local youth participating in fair and 4-H activities," said Tom Romrell, president and CEO of The Bank of Commerce, in a news release. "We’re glad to support the expansion of the new fairgrounds.”
Joe Kennedy, Bonneville County Fair Board member, said the donation will give The Bank of Commerce naming rights to the two arenas.
"We wanted to build horse arenas so that we could have the 4-H horse program take place at the fairgrounds along with everything else," Kennedy said.
The Bank of Commerce's donation is the second large donation the Fair Board has received this spring. Zions Bank donated $25,000 in March to fund construction of new livestock barns for the 4-H program.
The arenas couldn't be built without the donation, Kennedy said.
"Because of their support we were able to move ahead, having a source of funds," he said. "We’re getting ready now to start construction."
The new fairgrounds are on track for completion this summer, before the Bonneville County Fair in early August, Kennedy said.
"It couldn't happen without these private donations," he said. "It takes a lot of money to build these kinds of buildings."
The fairgrounds are located at 7475 S. 15th E.
To learn more about the fairgrounds, the Fair Board or the 4-H program, visit www.bonnevillecountyfairgrounds.com.