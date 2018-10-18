BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Dude likes Jon Tester, but he can’t vote — he’s registered in California. So he came to Montana State University to tell everyone else to vote.
Wearing a blazer and a T-shirt that read “Montana Abides,” actor Jeff Bridges urged a few hundred people crammed into a ballroom to get out and vote to send Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester back to Washington, D.C., for third term.
“It’s going to be a close one,” Bridges said. “We’ve got to get out there and get our boy in there.”
Bridges, who lives part-time in Montana, took questions from a member of the Montana College Democrats in front of a crowd consisting mostly of college students. The actor best known for his role as Jeff Lebowski in “The Big Lebowski” talked about a variety of things, but he was mainly here to gin up support for Tester and to highlight the importance of voting in this year’s midterm elections.
He said voting is especially important in a state like Montana, where Tester won his past two races by slim margins.
“Every vote counts,” Bridges said.
Bridges lent his star-power to the Democrats a day before President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Missoula for his third rally in support of Tester’s chief opponent, Republican state auditor Matt Rosendale. Rosendale has tied himself closely to the Trump administration, telling voters he’ll back the president’s priorities and appearing often with the president and his surrogates.
Tester’s campaign has centered on the two-term senator’s ability to work across party lines and even with the president to get things done. His campaign has highlighted bills he backed that Trump later signed into law, and longtime Republicans who are backing Tester.
Wednesday’s event was aimed at a group of voters who could be key to a Tester win: college students.
Jeremy Johnson, political science professor at Carroll College, said young voters were key to Tester’s first win in 2006, when he edged incumbent Republican Sen. Conrad Burns by a little more than 3,500 votes. Tester won reelection in 2012 by a wider margin but still didn’t garner more than 50 percent of the vote.
Recent polling predicts another tight race this year, and Johnson said a close race would only heighten the importance of young voters to the Tester campaign.
Appealing to the youth with celebrities won’t guarantee that those voters actually cast ballots for Tester, but it’s unlikely to hurt. Rock band Pearl Jam supported Tester’s reelection bid at a Missoula concert earlier this year. Well-known mountaineer Conrad Anker is scheduled to speak at MSU on Monday on behalf of Protect Our Winters Action Fund, which has endorsed Tester.
Johnson said highlighting the support Tester has from famous figures serves as a sort of “countervailing celebrity strategy” in contrast to the Republicans’ reliance on repeated appearances by Trump figures.
“It may not match Trump tit for tat, but it will reach a different segment of voters (Tester) needs to turn out,” Johnson said.
Turnout is often lower during midterm elections, but Johnson said this year seems different. Protests against the president and issues such as gun violence and the #MeToo movement seem to have helped fuel electoral interest, he said.
“We’ve never seen so much excitement within a midterm election within our lifetime,” he said.
Wednesday’s event centered on turning that excitement into Democratic votes. Leaders of the college Democrats organized for vans to take attendees to the county courthouse to either vote or register to vote. They also asked the audience to volunteer for the campaign.
Bridges took questions from Richard Wagner, an MSU student, on the importance of voting, his career and what he likes about Tester. The actor didn’t deliver any specific attacks on Republicans or Tester’s chief opponent. Instead, he said he likes Tester’s positions on a variety of issues, including education, health care and veterans’ issues.
“I see Tester on the tube and hear him talk ... I’m in agreement with everything he says,” Bridges said. “Everything excites me about him. And Kathleen Williams.”
Bridges said he’s been a big supporter of Tester since the Big Sandy farmer’s first run for the Senate in 2006. Bridges’ wife, Susan, donated $5,000 to Tester last year, according to records from the Center for Responsive Politics.