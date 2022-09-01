The Eastern Idaho State Fair, the region's largest and longest-runningannual event iscelebrating 120 years of operation.
The fairgrounds will open the gates for the 2022 edition at 10 a.m. Friday and the fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sept. 10.
A heavy attendance is expected for this year's fair, according to EISF Manager Brandon Bird. Nearly 250,000 people came through the fair gates in 2021, making it the most attended fair ever, with a grand total of 249,892 people.
"This is the first time ever we've sold out our three main grandstand events," Bird said. "We have over $400,000 generated from the fair going to youth programs in the community."
The fair, which got its start as a livestock show in 1902, has become a favorite destination for about a quarter-million people each year.
The faircomprises a 16-county fair district that includes Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton counties.
Fairgoers from across the region come out to see exhibits and entertainers and enjoy the fair food and rides.
Exhibitors from throughout the region travel to the fair to show their horses, goats, cattle, swine, sheep, and poultry.
Staying true to its roots,agriculture remainsthe historical backbone of the fair. This year's event will be home to more than 2,000 animals including beef cattle, draft horses, sheep, pigs, goats, rabbits, poultry and pigeons.
Additionally, more than 6,000 entries from Idahoans of all ages are received by the fair each year, entering their hobbies in more than 25 competition categories, including baking, canning, fine arts, flowers, needlecraft and photography.
This year's headliningentertainers includesinger-songwriters Andy Grammer and Cole Swindell as well as comedian Gabriel "Fluffy"Iglesias performing at the fair.
Advance adult general admission tickets are $6.50 for those 12 and up, while children between the ages of 6 and 11 can get in for $3. Children under 5 are admitted free, while tickets for seniors 65 and over are $4.50. Full-day access tickets for carnival rides start at $30, not including admission. Tickets for events in the grandstand arena are also sold separately from general admission tickets, with prices ranging from as low as $12 for children and up to $99 depending on the event or performance.
The low-priced entry to the fair will grant visitors access to over 70 concession options, 200 commercial exhibitors as well as art and livestock exhibits.
"For more than a century, the Fair has upheld its mission to provide wholesome, affordable, family-oriented entertainment and education in an agricultural environment within clean and safe surroundings," the fair's website said.