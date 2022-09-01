Eastern Idaho State Fair 2018 (copy)

People head through the entry gate at the 2018 Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.

 John Roark/Post Register

The Eastern Idaho State Fair, the region's largest and longest-running annual event is celebrating 120 years of operation. 

The fairgrounds will open the gates for the 2022 edition at 10 a.m. Friday and the fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sept. 10.

Recommended for you