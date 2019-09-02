The competitors in the second horse race at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Labor Day began their walk in front of the crowd. Kj Fyre (horse 1), Tisatimetotakecash (2), He Looks Royal (3) and Candelaria (4) were ridden past the grandstands by their jockeys to warm up for the race. In a few minutes, the horses would take off down the 300-yard straightaway.
Right behind the box seats at the left end of the grandstand, Connie Pearson is working for the stadium, placing bets for the next race. On Sunday there were people going as high as $50 per race with her, but Monday has been more reserved so far. Still, there are plenty of people interested in wagering $2 or more on the race.
The stands were packed with visitors and more kept arriving. Shortly before the race started, the announcer asked the entire crowd to "scoot a little to the right" to make more seats available. This request had almost no visible effect.
Jose Romero was standing at the front of the stadium, right next to the track. The 18-year-old and his family had come up from Utah for the weekend to see family friends and check out a significantly larger fair than the one near Logan.
"We all love the horse races and the food and the energy here. I just wish there was somewhere to sit," Romero said.
Up in the stands near Pearson's booth, Brandon Abel sat with his wife and daughter. The Abels have been coming to the fair every year since they moved to Idaho in 2013 and the family usually placed a small bet on a few of the races.
"It's just something we like to do out here," Abel said.
In this case, that bet is $5 on the trifecta: picking the first, second and third place horses in the right order. Abel is looking for 3-1-4, the order listed in the program for the races. His first bet of the morning hadn't come through but he was optimistic.
The horses looped around the track and slotted themselves behind the starting line. Much of the crowd was already on its feet, craning to see as far left down the track as possible.
The gates burst open, the horses and jockeys took off. Fifteen seconds later, with a crescendo of cheers from the stands, the race ended in a photo finish. It seemed clear that horse 2 had lost and there was a good chance that horse 3 had pulled out the win. But what about second and third, the place and the show?
Five minutes later, the answer came from the announcers. The race for second place between 1 and 4 had been too close to call. Dead heat. There was still a payout for Abel's trifecta but it was smaller than it would have been with a clearer finish.
"It's a fun race to watch but it's nothing great for the bettors because it becomes the same payment on everything," Pearson explained.
There wasn't much time to celebrate between races. By the time Pearson had started taking bets again, the next four horses were being called down to the track. There would be six more races by the end of Monday.