On the morning of Feb. 1, 2020, the Post Register delivered to doorsteps and mailboxes across eastern Idaho its first newspaper containing the word “coronavirus.” Looking back at the Post Register’s earliest reporting on COVID-19, it is clear no one knew what the rest of the year would hold.
That first article was headlined: “US advises no travel to China, Idaho Falls prepares.” It reported that the U.S. State Department had advised Americans against traveling to China “as the number of cases of a worrying new virus spiked more than tenfold in a week” that “infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months.”
Locally, people didn’t seem to know what to make of these reports. Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center had just “put up signs detailing who is at risk of the coronavirus and what the symptoms look like.” But EIRMC officials told the Post Register they did not foresee the virus reaching Idaho Falls soon.
“Though the chances of the virus coming to eastern Idaho anytime soon continue to be low, EIRMC hospital spokesperson Coleen Niemann believes EIRMC would be equipped to deal with it should things change in the future,” the article stated.
“We absolutely feel confident that we could handle it if the virus came to Idaho Falls. We would be able to handle the patient population,” Niemann said at the time.
But one local business, Melaleuca, began preparing before anyone else in Idaho Falls. The world’s first reported case of the virus was recorded on Dec. 31, 2019 in Wuhan, China. Coincidentally, Melaleuca had just broken ground on its new Shanghai headquarters on Dec. 16, 2019. It already had a significant amount of business there. At the time, Melaleuca had 1,800 employees in China, two manufacturing facilities, four distribution centers and around 30 stores, including one in Wuhan.
Ten days before the Post Register had even mentioned the virus, Melaleuca created a “global crisis group” made up of company leaders from both Asia and Idaho Falls who had “conference calls every evening to discuss how to deal with the coronavirus.” The company was already dealing with shutdowns and quarantines in China.
Today, Tony Felton, Melaleuca's president of international, believes an early understanding of coronavirus was crucial to Melaleuca’s success in navigating the pandemic. Melaleuca saw their biggest sales growth ever in 2020 as demand for cleaning and wellness products grew.
"We were fortunate enough to have a little glimpse into this because of our relationship in China. We felt like things were coming. (CEO Frank VanderSloot) felt like things were going to get out of control. We were able to secure some very important raw materials that go into our products that then became unavailable. And we were able to secure masks early," Felton said.
Being the head of international, he oversees Melaleuca branches across the world. As he observed the virus make its way from China to his own backyard in Idaho Falls, Felton said it was “surreal to watch this unfold.”
But it wasn’t long before others in town began paying attention to the rising and spreading cases of this new disease. People grew nervous. On Feb. 28, Idaho Falls completely sold out of face masks.
“Antiviral face masks are sold out across the area,” a Post Register article read. “The Walmarts in Ammon and Idaho Falls, the Target in Idaho Falls, and The Preparedness Store & Bosch Kitchen Center are all devoid of even a single box of masks.”
“We’ve been having trouble keeping them in stock. Everyone’s afraid,” said one Ammon Walmart employee at the time.
The Preparedness Store & Bosch Kitchen Center saw a particularly large boost in sales. New customers came in wanting to buy a year's supply of dehydrated foods. Even a type of head to toe protective suit saw increased sales.
“With the Tyvek suits, people are thinking of situations where they will need to get from one area to another without contamination,” owner Rusty Kappel said.
In the first week of March, Idaho Falls had its first scare around international traveling. More than 20 members of the Idaho Falls Ski Club took a ski trip to Italy. That same week, Italy went into lockdown after the virus reached the country. Many in Idaho Falls became concerned the skiers would bring it home with them. Some members had dropped out before leaving or returned early due to health concerns, but around 22 completed the week in Italy and returned on March 8. The skiers went into self-quarantine for 14 days. The scrutiny around the trip was intense enough that it remains a sensitive subject for Alpine trip director Alex Kepas.
“It was a really sore spot because a lot of people thought they brought it here, but they didn’t,” Kepas said.
On March 9, the regional finals for the National Geographic GeoBee at Brigham Young University-Idaho was the first local event canceled due to COVID-19. Many others soon followed. Over the next week, Idaho Falls School District 91 postponed the district’s production of “Beauty and the Beast,” the Idaho Falls Symphony postponed concerts, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called off all events and BYU-Idaho went to online learning.
In the second week of March, stores across town had lines out the door with customers stockpiling supplies and an infamous lack of toilet paper.
“I know I’m contributing to the problem, but how can I not when everyone else is? It’s hard not to get caught up in it,” said local Brigette Davis while standing in a long line at WinCo, her cart piled high with long-lasting staples.
On March 13, Gov. Brad Little and President Donald Trump both declared a state of emergency. Later that day, Little would make a second announcement: Idaho had its first case of COVID-19. An Ada County woman was believed to have picked it up while at a conference in New York.
"I want to stress the importance that we realize that this is a very scary notification, but we do want to have everyone understand that the risk to the population still remains low," said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare public health administrator at a press conference that day.
Shaw-Tulloch then offered chilling words to the state: "We knew at some point that this would happen.”
On March 16, local school districts announced plans to close temporarily. Idaho Falls School District 91 initially hoped to return after spring break.
Over the course of 2020, the country would become sharply divided on how to approach the pandemic. The virus would become politicized. People on both sides would become angry. But in its earliest weeks, the focus was on helping one another. Breweries began making hand sanitizer. A group of 900 “sewing sisters” began sewing masks and donating them to anyone who asked. The Idaho Falls Chinese Community raised large donations for those in need of supplies and equipment.
Locals created a Facebook group called East Idaho Quarantine Mutual Aid. At its height, the group had close to 15,000 people.
“If you have extra toilet paper, but need diapers, post that. If you are looking for stores with certain items, ask. During this time of quarantine, we can help each other out by staying in communication in our community. When this all blows over (which it will) we will take down the group. In the meantime, let’s be there for one another,” the page stated.
Chris Dougan, manager of Grease Monkey, took to the page offering to go shopping for anyone at risk. He charged nothing more than what the items cost.
“Each evening at 6 p.m. (the Dougans) scour the city for products such as toilet paper and diapers, often hitting every grocery and convenience store in town. Then they make their deliveries, usually not finishing until after 2 a.m," a March 25 article stated.
“I just think, as Americans, we’re all in this together,” said Riley Sorensen, who began offering free hotel rooms to truckers at The Lava Hotel and Spa.
But those feelings of goodwill and the sense that this would all be over soon did not last. The community and state were soon hit hard by the costs of mitigating a pandemic. The week of March 15 - 21 saw a 1,200% increase in unemployment — the largest weekly increase in the state’s history.
On March 25, Little issued his first statewide stay-home order. It required all residents “to self-isolate at home if you can, not just if you are sick” and forced businesses listed as “non-essential” to close until April 15.
“The owner of the Samoa Club has never taken more than six days off. Suddenly, she’s faced with at least 21 more. She and her manager spent Thursday cleaning out the empty bar,” read a March 26 article.
"I don’t know what we’re going to do. It’s all so new right now. I think everyone’s just in shock,” she said.
On March 28, Bonneville County saw its first confirmed case.