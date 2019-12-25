DRIGGS — Teton Valley resident Danielle Hannon and her family have ample reason to celebrate this holiday season. At the end of October, Danielle received a kidney transplant from her daughter Kelly.
Danielle has polycystic kidney disease, which causes the kidneys to enlarge and then fail. Over four years ago, blood work revealed that her kidneys had started shutting down, and since then she has needed to be on dialysis for around 10 hours per day. Her kidneys have swollen to the size of footballs, and since early 2018 she has been searching for a donor. She couldn’t be on a transplant list because of the state of her kidneys, and the chance of success with a live donor was higher. The disease is hereditary; Danielle’s uncle donated a kidney to her mother in the late 1970s. Fortunately the transplant process has advanced significantly since then.
A series of friends and family members went through a barrage of tests to determine their suitability, and all found themselves to be not quite a perfect match. Finally in August, Danielle’s 26-year-old daughter Kelly, the fourth possible candidate, passed all in the tests.
Together, the mother and daughter underwent surgery Oct. 29 at the University of Utah Transplant Center. Each surgery took around three hours. They were laid up in the hospital for several days before returning to Teton Valley.
They recently went back to Salt Lake City for a post-transplant clinic visit. While recovery has been slow and painful, Danielle said she feels great. She was concerned about Kelly’s large chest scar from the surgery, but her daughter told her she “was going to rock the scar.”
“She’s so young and healthy and very positive,” Danielle said. “I wish more people knew about organ donation, it’s so incredible. It really does save a life.”
Danielle still needs to have her malfunctioning kidneys removed sometime this winter, and she’ll be on a gradually decreasing dose of steroids for the rest of her life, but that’s nothing compared to the medical procedures she’s been living with.
“It’s incredible not to be hooked up to that hose for 10 hours a day, feeling all of that fluid moving in and out of my body,” she said.
Kelly and her sister Mary came down from Bozeman, Mont., for Christmas with their parents and to ski at Grand Targhee. Danielle says the holidays will be very low-key; she’s not allowed to really interact with the outside world because of her compromised immune system.
She feels deeply grateful for the support her family has received through challenging times.
“Everyone has been so great,” Danielle said. “I’m so appreciative of this community.”
Updates from the Hannons are available at posthope.org/hannon-kidney-transplant.