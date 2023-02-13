American rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced new tour dates, including a stop in Idaho Falls. Accompanied by openers Fitz and The Tantrums, a soul group from Los Angeles, the group will perform in the Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Sept. 14.

"We are absolutely expecting a large crowd for this concert," said Kelsey Salsbery, director of marketing for Mountain America Center and Hero Arena. "As the only venue in Idaho hosting this leg of their tour, we are thrilled to have the Goo Goo Dolls and Fitz and the Tantrums headed here."


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.