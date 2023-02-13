American rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced new tour dates, including a stop in Idaho Falls. Accompanied by openers Fitz and The Tantrums, a soul group from Los Angeles, the group will perform in the Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Sept. 14.
"We are absolutely expecting a large crowd for this concert," said Kelsey Salsbery, director of marketing for Mountain America Center and Hero Arena. "As the only venue in Idaho hosting this leg of their tour, we are thrilled to have the Goo Goo Dolls and Fitz and the Tantrums headed here."
Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. alongside the release of Record Producer Alex Aldi's new remix of "Save Me from Myself" from the band's 2022 album "Chaos in Bloom."
Goo Goo Dolls' frontman and guitarist John Rzeznik told NPR in October that the song reflected what a lot of people felt during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic "… like, I want to be saved from myself. They got tired of themselves."
"Traversing through major outdoor venues coast-to-coast, the North American run will see the group delivering career-encompassing sets that feature songs from their new album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography including the indelible hit ‘Iris,’which eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify last year," a center newsrelease said.
Alongside ticket sales and the remix, center officials said VIP packages will be available for all dates, including the Idaho Falls show.
The Goo Goo Dolls will be partnering with Ali and Joe Torre for the 42-show tour, in conjunction with their nonprofit, the Safe At Home Foundation. The nonprofit, founded in 2002, aims to provide healing and education services to youth traumatized by exposure to violence by helping to break the cycle of violence. All of the children they help have experienced life altering violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse and sexual assault.
Both the Goo Goo Dolls and the Fitz and The Tantrums will have portions of their earnings going back to the nonprofit.
The Goo Goo Dolls were formed in 1986 in Buffalo, New York, and according to the release, have "quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades."
The band has sold 15 million records worldwide, has received four Grammy Award nominations andhas created a number of platinum and gold singles and accumulated 16 Top 10 and number one hits.
Fitz and The Tantrums are also multiplatinum artists, with the release saying they "have energized popular music and culture with a series of unshakable, undeniable, and ubiquitous anthems and albums."
Created in 2008, the band, being defined as soul, uses aspects of pop, indie, soul music and "a whole lot of dancefloor-ready bounce" to create their long list of fan favorites. The band has garnered nearly 4 billion streams across popular music apps.
Center officials are asking residents to keep their eyes peeled for several more concert announcements still to come in February.
"We are continuing to book and announce shows from all different musical genres and the response from Eastern Idaho has been incredible for our first three months of opening our doors," Salsbery said. "Ticket purchasers have loved what we are bringing in and national tours and promoters have already taken notice of this gem we have in Idaho Falls. We will continue to blow the roof off with big announcements."
