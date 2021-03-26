The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre’s latest production stars an eastern Idaho girl in the lead role, promising magic and chills.
The group will perform Gian Carlo Menotti’s opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” the story of a young disabled boy, Amahl, and his mother. The small family finds themselves hosts to the three wise men from the Christmas story.
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. April 2, 3 and 5. At 6:45 p.m. “before the opera, cast members and other (opera theatre) members will perform solos from The Messiah and other musical works,” said Rob Farnam, president of the Opera Theatre. He plays the role of King Melchior.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/38I5iKV.
The main character, Amahl, is male. Some operas with child characters cast an adult in the role, but this one is an exception. Amahl is played by a young girl — 12-year-old Avery VanSteenkiste of Rigby.
Sarah Stejskal plays the mother and shares many scenes with the VanSteenkiste.
Stejskal said that one of the unique things about acting opposite a child is that “there’s no pretense. … We’re evolving the character together, so it’s a more symbiotic relationship on stage as we work through the music and we work through the staging.”
VanSteenkiste is also given the challenging task of acting with a crutch since Amahl has a physically disabled leg.
“We’re having fun trying to hold her down because she’s a bouncy little kid,” Farnam said. “We’re going to have to really emphasize to her she’s really going to have to work with that crutch.”
Since the opera has a child as its main character, this show is accessible to all ages.
“Because of its brevity, it would be a nice one to introduce children to. … Especially because they can identify with the child,” Farnam said.
But adults can find things to relate to as well, particularly during the present moment.
“We’re in COVID right now … and we’re coming out of it, and I have kids at home and we’re trying to manage,” Stejskal said. “There’s been a lot of isolation and struggle, and even just from that perspective — it starts with Amahl and (his) mother.”
For parents and guardians who have been caring for young children in seclusion, the opera presents a mirror for them to look into.
“In the back of her mind she’s like: ‘How am I going to feed him tomorrow? How am I going to make ends meet tomorrow?’ And I actually think that’s incredibly relatable,” Stejskal said.
The opera’s plot is not entirely one of tragedy, however. Farnam noted that it includes humor in it as well. The ending is a happy one. After the mother is tempted to take the kings’ gold, she is forgiven and a miracle occurs to Amahl.
Though simple, the opera is still powerful.
“It’s a magic show. It just sends chills down your spine even as you perform it because of the story,” Farnam said.