Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in the Idaho Falls area for the last 27 years, and each home carries the thousands of hours the often-unnoticed volunteers have put in to ensure housing for others.
“People that own a house can be a lot more stable in life,” said volunteer Dave Sheldon. “Having a house in a good location can make all the difference in the world.”
The nonprofit organization is currently working on a triplex located near Science Center Drive and Elmore Avenue. The homes will have three bedrooms, one bathroom and be accessible for family members with disabilities. Accommodations include using hardwood floors for a family member in a wheelchair and cabinet placement.
The group will soon begin setting the foundation for the homes either later this week or next week, Sheldon said.
The homes are built for families in need of affordable housing. Habitat families repay their home’s mortgage through an affordable payment plan, and they invest their own labor, which the organization calls “sweat equity.”
Sheldon said it can be difficult for people to apply for Habitat housing and say they need help, but it is rewarding for him to see people’s lives change for the better after becoming a homeowner and make the most of their opportunity.
Seven RV “Care-A-Vanners” are also helping the group. Habitat for Humanity’s RV Care-A-Vanner program, which started back up in June, allows volunteers to explore the country and travel to various build sites using their RVs.
That location also features another home the group has recently built. Habitat for Humanity highlighted Sheldon and other volunteers including Dennis Page and Ernie Unger who collectively volunteered more than 2,000 hours to build the home.
“These three men embody the absolute best of what Habitat for Humanity is all about,” the organization said in a Wednesday news release. “Theirs has been a labor of love through the years, and one that has made a difference in the lives of almost 30 families.”
Through the organization’s Brush with Kindness Program, volunteers help other homeowners preserve the exterior of their homes near Habitat homes by offering painting, landscaping, and minor repair services for qualified individuals.
The RV Care-A-Vanners were repairing a neighbor’s house by the triplex property on Wednesday. One Care-A-Vanner, Michael Marino had traveled from Florida to help the Idaho Falls Habitat for Humanity organization.
Marino said he started volunteering with the RV program to fill up his time after he retired
“To move forward you gotta give back,” Marino said. “(The RV program was) perfect. I can travel, and I can do good and head down to Arizona after this to see my kids.”
Sheldon got involved with the organization 13 years ago when his church helped Habitat for Humanity with a home they were building on Bannock Avenue. He said he enjoyed the experience, and he decided he’d keep helping.
“I learned that I like doing this stuff,” Sheldon said. “The more I do it, the more that I like to do it.”
The organization has built 50 homes in the area which serve over 200 individuals. The national organization has built homes in every state and many other countries including ones located in Africa, South America and Latin America. Homes are built to fit the environment and culture of where they are located.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson announced in July that the Idaho Falls organization was receiving $3 million for its "Step up to Home Ownership" program.
Each home is built up to Energy Star Standards. New Habitat homes typically have 1,000-1,060 square feet of finished living space with two or three bedrooms and one bathroom.
Page said many people in the community have helped. Construction companies and industry contractors have donated labor, equipment and discounted prices to the group to help their cause.
“People have different desires to donate their time and talents,” Page said. “There’s really good people in this community that are willing to help others.”
Idaho Falls Executive Director Karen Lansing said she was thankful for the efforts of her volunteers including Sheldon, Page and Unger. She tried to treat them to dinner, but they declined because they do their work out of love.
“If you want to feel good, do good,” Sheldon said. “That goes for anything in life.”