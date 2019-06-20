The Pikes, former eastern Idaho residents, are a prolific musical family.
Russell Pike, who died in 1995, learned to sing from his father in his home state of Missouri. In turn, the cowboy singer passed on the family tradition to his sons, Jim, Gary and Donny.
The three sons would grow up to perform with The Lettermen, a world-renowned singing trio with 20 hit songs from the 1960s and ’70s.
Billboard called The Lettermen "the greatest romantic vocal group of all time."
Jim Pike, Russell's eldest son and co-founder and former lead vocalist of The Letterman, died this month at 82. He died at his home in Prescott, Ariz., his sister-in-law Becky Pike told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The cause was complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Jim Pike made a lifetime of singing, starting at 3 years old and later performing with two popular groups; with one he performed into the 21st century.
His singing was fostered early on by two musical parents.
When Jim was a small boy, during the late 1930s and early ’40s, his father was attracting attention from Hollywood as a singer and guitarist. Russell was the star of dance halls and sang professionally on radio stations in the Midwest.
To Hollywood talent scouts' dismay, Russell settled in Twin Falls, where he played dances and radio shows. Russell later moved to Swan Valley. There, he opened a restaurant, bar and ballroom, called Covered Wagon.
Jim, meanwhile, attended Idaho Falls High School, where his sultry singing voice was discovered during a senior talent show at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium, which opened in 1952. Jim impressed his peers with a rendition of Al Jolson's "Rockabye My Baby." He would receive a vocal music award later that year.
Later in life, Jim would return to the Civic Auditorium on multiple occasions to play with the singing trio Reunion, a reunion group that formed after the original Lettermen disbanded.
"We did a lot of crazy things when we were in high school," Jim Pike told the Post Register, before a 1994 Reunion show. "It's wonderful coming back. I have a lot of great memories there. I try to get up in the summer and fish those few secret fishing holes I know about."
After graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1954, Pike attended Brigham Young University, where he met fellow singer Bob Engemann. Together, with Tony Butala, they formed The Lettermen in Los Angeles.
They were looking for a name that would resonate with young people, Gary Pike told the Associated Press on Wednesday, when Engemann suggested The Lettermen. Butala noted, at the time, that he'd previously performed with a group using that name, and he'd have to ask its leader for permission to use it.
"Tony called him up, and he said he wasn't using it, so they said, 'Yay. We're going to use it,'" Gary Pike told the Associated Press.
After signing with Capitol Records, The Lettermen achieved immediate success with their 1961 single "The Way You Look Tonight." The song reached No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100 and received a Grammy nomination. The trio also earned a Grammy nomination for best new artist of 1961.
The Lettermen went on to make 43 hit albums, with 20 singles reaching the Billboard charts. In total, they would receive five Grammy nominations. And they sold more than $100 million worth of records, CDs and tapes.
They played thousands of shows for college students, who were wooed by the trio's romantic lyrics and rich harmonies.
"We used to do 250 college concerts every year," Jim Pike told the Post Register in 1999. The trio was contracted to produce three albums every year, in addition to performing at colleges and nightclubs from San Francisco to Chicago to New York. "We were pretty busy."
The Lettermen followed up "The Way You Look Tonight" with another top 10 hit, 1962's "When I Fall in Love."
In 1967, Jim's younger brother, Gary, joined the group, following Engemann's exit. The next year The Lettermen released "Goin' Out of My Head/Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You."
Several years later, with yet another hit, 1971's "Everything is Good About You," under their belts, the band's constant touring had taken a toll on Jim's high falsetto voice. He left the group in 1973, to be replaced by his youngest brother, Donny, who joined Gary Pike and Tony Butala, the only remaining founding member.
Jim Pike sold his naming rights to The Lettermen to Butala in 1976.
For a decade, Jim didn't have a singing voice.
"Singing was the most important thing to me, maybe too much so," he told the Post Register in 1994. "I became very humbled. It was so devastating to me. It was like my throat was closed off, tight. I could talk right in your ear and you wouldn't be able to tell what I was saying."
Pike's voice eventually rebounded. He reunited with Engemann, one of The Lettermen's founding members, and they formed a group called Reunion. The pair added singer Ric de Azevedo and made a trio, which performed around the country, including in eastern Idaho. They sang original songs and The Lettermen classics.
The Lettermen, with Butala as the only remaining founding member, continues to tour. Engemann died in 2013, the Associated Press reported.
Jim Pike is survived by his brothers, Gary and Donny Pike, his sister, Candace Doyle, his wife Sue and his daughter, Kelly Pike.