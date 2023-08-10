Funland at the Zoo returns
Funland at the Zoo will welcome the public at its grand opening Saturday.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The rides and carnival atmosphere of Funland at the Zoo are returning to Idaho Falls with the grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebrating its 75th anniversary from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

During the evening, guests can purchase “all-you-can-ride” wristbands for $5 (cash only).


