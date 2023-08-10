The rides and carnival atmosphere of Funland at the Zoo are returning to Idaho Falls with the grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebrating its 75th anniversary from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
During the evening, guests can purchase “all-you-can-ride” wristbands for $5 (cash only).
“Funland is an Idaho Falls gem. We are delighted to bring back this place that holds memories across multiple generations,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper in a press release. “... I hope everyone in town makes time to come on out and enjoy the sweet, simple, old-fashioned fun this summer.”
The park has been closed since 2019 for extensive renovations.
In that period, “the Eli Wheel, Octupus, kiddie train, airplanes and carousel have been professionally restored to like-new condition,” the release said.
Saturday's ceremony will include the placement of a time capsule in the center of a brick medallion. The capsule will be reopened in another 75 years.
“There are 2,000 bricks there. They haven’t all been etched, but they can be,” said Dana Kirkham, chairwoman of the Funland Restoration Committee. “In the center of that medallion is a ring with a center stone, and the capsule will be cemented.”
Community members purchased legacy bricks to contribute to Funland’s revitalization, and individuals, families and organizations can still donate to the project.
"This community fundraising effort to assist in the restoration of the historic rides and festive atmosphere will bring smiles to many more generations of city residents," Casper said.
The Funland Restoration Committee is grateful for all who have contributed large and small to the rides' revitalization.
“The reality is, after the ribbon is cut, Funland will officially belong to the zoo and the city of Idaho Falls to run,” Kirkham said. “They’re open to volunteers and suggestions. There’s certainly plans that exist for an 18-hole miniature golf course, but that’s going to take more funding. Hopefully we’ll be able to get that done with some corporate sponsorships once they see how the park is revitalized.”
City leaders hope to add additional attractions in the future.
“There is more space for developing future Funland attractions and features," Casper said. "... If you have an idea and the resources to support a family-friendly expansion to Funland, don’t hesitate to reach out.“
In a nod to the park’s history, a road right next to the rides is being renamed Leo Larsen Drive. Larsen ran the park for 50 years, the release said. The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department will honor him with a ribbon cutting on the street at the grand opening as well.
“Without Leo Larsen, Funland would not exist,” Kirkham said. “It opened in 1947. Leo was part of the maintenance crew for the rides. Just two years after it opened, the original owners were looking to sell it or to shut it down.
“Not only did he buy it, he ran it for the next 50 years. It’s acknowledging his contribution not just to Funland but also to the zoo. He was instrumental in bringing and sponsoring several of the animals when they were first establishing the zoo. He is the reason that Funland remained in (that) spot and was there for … ultimately 75 years.”
Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said in the release that Larsen's impact on the youth employed there are part of Funland's legacy.
“It’s his mentorship of the teens who worked for him that is ... (really) commendable. These workers learned the value of hard work and integrity and we hope Funland will continue this tradition,” he said.
In a soft opening, the amusement park also will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday for regular operations, the release said.
Funland at the Zoo will then be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day weekend.
Tickets cost $1 apiece. Two tickets are required for the train and airplane rides, and three tickets are needed for the Eli wheel, carousel and octopus.
Organizers said that the project is still finishing up some final details. The log hut, for example, will need future renovations. But after a hiatus of several years, the rides are ready to reopen to the public.
“I look at Funland as really owned by the people of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, and it can become whatever they wish for it to become,” Kirkham said.
