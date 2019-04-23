The long winter sleep is over for grizzly and black bears in the Island Park area, with residents and biologists reporting bear sightings.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants people heading outdoors to be bear aware to reduce unwanted encounters.
“Whether you are pursuing bears, turkeys, or just out enjoying the spring weather, people need to be aware that they are in bear country,” said Jeremy Nicholson, a bear biologist for the Idaho Fish and Game. “Both grizzlies and black bears have been seen on trail cameras in the Island Park area recently and lots of people have been seeing tracks.”
James Brower, regional communications manager for Fish and Game, said hunters need to be extra wary.
“It is bear hunting season and turkey hunting season and so there are hunters out there,” Brower said. “They’re trying to be stealthy and quiet and sneaking in on places. And that is not what you want to do to protect yourself from a bear. We’re not asking them to change their behavior, but just be very aware of their surroundings and make sure they are keeping an eye out.”
He said this time of year, bears are hungry and looking for a quick meal of winter-killed animals for an easy snack.
“They just find an old carcass and start munching,” Brower said. “Whatever is easy and readily available. They are still a little bit slow and lethargic this time of year. They’ve been sleeping all winter and lost a lot of their fat reserves and their energy is gone.”
According to Yellowstone National Park, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem has more than 700 grizzly bears. Their range includes most of the Upper Snake River region north of Ashton and adjacent to the park.
Nicholson has been tracking the movements of a sow that recently left her den and is wearing a GPS collar. He installed a trail camera to assist in the study.
Brower said residents have photographed a bear eating on a mule deer carcass and photographed bear tracks in the Buffalo River area.
He said the best thing to do when traveling in bear country is be alert. Other things he suggests are traveling in groups of three or more people, carrying bear spray and making noise so that you don’t surprise the animals.
“Wherever you are, carry your bear spray,” Brower said. “That’s the one take-home factor that can really help people out is to have that tool in your pocket. It is very effective. It works on anything with eyes, ears and a nose. It doesn’t have to be a bear.”
He said he knows some biologists who have used bear spray on a charging moose.
“You could use it on mountain lions or whatever,” he said. “Bear spray is just a great tool to have in your pocket.”
To learn more about bear identification, go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/bear-info/overview.