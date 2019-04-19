Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment in a semi-regular series that will look at local music venues and musicians in Idaho Falls and eastern Idaho.
The Waterfront at Snake River Landing has everything you need if you’re a family looking for a night out.
The Waterfront is gearing up to host its third annual United Way's LIVE United Summer Concert Series with four bands lined up for this year’s series thus far.
Artists in this year's series include County Line on July 18 ; Upstate (a band with three women who play mostly folk) on August 1 ; The Famous Undercover Band from Beaverton, Ore., on August 15 and The High Divers (a band that mixes southern rock and soul) on August 22.
Those acts — ranging from rock to jazz to strings-based bands — take place every Thursday for six weeks starting in July. Admission is free.
The indoor-outdoor facility is expected to bring in anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 concert-goers and serve as an "appetizer" to other music venues in Idaho Falls due to its early start time (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.), said Christine Wiersema , the Executive Director of United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County.
“It’s a way to bring brand awareness and engagement and exposure,” Wiersema said. “It’s a fun, family activity on summer nights.”
The family orientated environment generally promotes and selects traveling bands from all over the Intermountain West (Boise, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Portland) and locally to come to play at the four-and-a-half acre venue.
Bands like The Opskamatrists and Andy Frasco and the U.N. have previously played at the venue. Outside of the summer concert series, the multi-purpose space sees corporate parties, public relations events and cover bands play occasionally.
There have been about 18 musical performances since the venue opened up in May of 2017.
"We let people come in and use the facility to fit their needs without a lot of parameters," said Ball Ventures' Marketing Manager Liza Leonard . "It's a little bit different than other places you might go in town where here you don't have to work with a preferred sound company, we don't dictate who you might use as your caterer."
Wiersema said bands that play in the summer concert series receive free lodging and meals from MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub though how much a band makes from a show is minimal, she added.
The series originated five years ago, as bands play on a site of four acres and an indoor facility that holds 522 people. The building is about 9,000 square-feet, according to its website.
And that space should be filled come July.
"I think the most unique thing about this location is the indoor-outdoor flexibility," Leonard said. "I think it's pretty unique, and that's what we hear from people a lot, that this does fill in the niche for (the city's) event space."