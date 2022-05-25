The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is among the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.
Two days before summer vacation, 19 children and two teachers were killed, making it the deadliest school shooting since 2012, where 20 children and six staff members were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Several school districts and education groups in Idaho responded to Tuesday’s shooting, offering support for students, educators and their families. Here’s what some of them had to say:
Jefferson School District 251
Jefferson School District 251 Superintendent Chad Martin sent an email to parents Tuesday night to express support for the district’s students, several of which who have been exposed to two gun incidents at Rigby Middle School in 2021.
On May 6, 2021, two students and one staff member at the school suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot by a sixth-grade student who brought a handgun to school. Months later, police arrested a 13-year-old student who brought a gun to school in September. No shots were fired in the September incident and no one was injured.
“As members of the school district community, we are deeply saddened by today’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Our community along with many others throughout the United States mourn the senseless loss of life and send our deepest condolences to those families affected by this terrible act of violence,” Martin wrote. “Please keep a close eye on your own children, and if you find that they need additional support, we ask that you contact your building principal or school counselor. We must help our children find the support they need. By working together we can help our students feel safe in our schools.”
Following the incidents at Rigby Middle School, District 251 has increased safety measures at its schools. In an April update to district patrons, Martin wrote the district has hired a safety coordinator to update building safety and security plan procedures.
The district also added additional mental health counselors, safety monitors for parking lots and hallways and two additional resource officers, among other strategies.
Bonneville School District 93
Bonneville School District 93 advises parents and teachers to visit the National Association of School Psychologists website to learn the best strategies on how to talk to children about violence.
District 93 encourages parents and students to report any sign they see of students struggling with self-harm, suicidal thoughts, sexual harassment, bullying or threats of violence. Reports can be made www.d93.org/HelpAlert or by texting “@GETHELP” to 855-528-0074.
“Our hearts are with the educators, students and families of Robb Elementary School, as well as the entire Uvalde community in Texas, during this incredibly tragic time. D93 counselors and mental health clinicians are here to support students and staff who may need help,” the district wrote on its Facebook page.
Idaho Falls Education Association
Idaho Falls Education Association President Julie Nawrocki said she feared Americans are starting to become numb to school shootings. She said many students practice active shooter drills for not if it happens, but when it happens.
“It’s not the scary Colombine or Sandy Hook anymore,” Nawrocki said. “It’s become almost a normalized situation and it’s enough. It’s time to stand up and say ‘this is enough.’ There are people that have the ability to protect our children and we need them to do that.”
Nawrocki called for requiring background checks at a minimum to purchase a gun, normalizing mental health treatment and improving school security.
She said about a dozen students at Skyline High School, the school she teaches at, and another dozen faculty members wore orange on Wednesday, joining a movement organized by Shiva Rajbhandari, a junior at Boise High School.
“Hunters wear orange so they don’t shoot one another. Tomorrow, on our last day of school at Boise High, we’re wearing orange to stand in solidarity with the victims of the Uvalde massacre and demand our elected leaders stand up to the gun lobby,” Rajbhandari posted Tuesday on his Twitter account.
Rajbhandari called for action from U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, all Idaho Republicans who have not publicly commented on the Uvalde shooting.