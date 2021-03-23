Superintendent Geoffrey Thomas announced late last week that he would be leaving Madison School District after 20 years in charge of its schools.
The Madison school board accepted Thomas' letter of resignation during its March 18 board meeting. Thomas has accepted an assistant professorship at Idaho State University and will be leaving the district at the end of July.
"In 20 years, you really develop positive relationships and friendships with so many staff members that when we came to this decision, it was not easy," Thomas said Tuesday.
"I wanted to go out on a high note, with the district in strong financial condition for the future and with our programs running at peak efficiency," Thomas said.
Thomas took over as the superintendent for Madison in 2001. He had previously worked as the assistant superintendent for Bonneville Joint School District and as an assistant principal for several schools in Idaho Falls.
Thomas cited the physical growth of the district as one of the biggest changes he oversaw during his time as superintendent. Madison built a new high school, two new elementary schools, and renovated almost every other school in the district during his tenure. Those construction improvements, along with vocal support of local control for school boards, were cited when he was named Idaho's Superintendent of the Year in 2015.
Madison will not be going through a search process to select the next superintendent. During the same meeting last week, the school board appointed assistant superintendent Randy Lords to take over the district. Lords has been an assistant superintendent since 2015 and worked in the district for more than a decade prior.
"I am 100% supportive of Lords taking over. We talk every day, and he's well aware of the good things and the challenges that are upcoming," Thomas said.
Thomas was paid $146,501 as the superintendent for the current school year, according to the salary summary records kept by the State Department of Education.
Madison is the latest in a series of high-profile superintendent vacancies for Idaho school districts. Idaho Falls School District is in the middle of the search for the successor to retiring superintendent George Boland. The Blaine County, Middleton and Oneida school districts recently announced hires for their next superintendents.