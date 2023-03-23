The annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo is back and it's like it never skipped a beat.
It's back bigger and better than ever, attracting thousands following a COVID-19 induced three-year hiatus. The event at the Mountain America Center began Friday at 8:30 a.m. and within the first hour, volunteers counted more than 1,000 guests had entered the expo. The event continues Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Instead of what would have been the expo’s 30th annual event, organized by the Snake River Cutthroats, Idaho Falls Chapter for both Trout Unlimited and Fly Fishers International, coordinators are proudly celebrating the 27th year with a laundry list of improvements to the already highly anticipated weekend.
"The opportunity to grow is what I would say has been the biggest change in the years I have been part of the expo," said Scott Long, senior adviser for the Snake River Cutthroats. "This is our very first year at the Mountain America Center. It's a much bigger venue, better lighting, higher ceilings for the new casting pond, more vendors and more people. All-in-all, it's been a great year for the expo."
Expo officials have a three-year contract in place with the center, securing a spot for at least a few more years of the nationwide gathering.
While this is Long’s first time helping to chair the event, he has been attending since 1997 and has been involved in the planning process since 2000, participating in some form for at least 23 of the expo's 27 annual events.
The expo is the Cutthroats’ sole annual fundraiser, supporting their mission of habitat conservation and education in the state.
Dave Pace, conservation expert for the Snake River Cutthroats, said the team works hard to complete several environmental projects but harbors a strong focus for the area’s fish.
"We do a lot for local communities but we want to make sure that fish, and along with that, the river, remain healthy,” Pace said.
Calling the Snake River its home river, the conservation team, made up solely of volunteers, works tirelessly to ensure the fish are healthy and reproducing, the river is clean and that invasive species of fish, such as rainbow trout, don't overpopulate the rivers, competing for food and habitat with the state's oldest species, the cutthroat trout. Pace said the species has been in the state’s rivers since the end of the last ice age over 9,000 years ago.
This year's banquet and auction, which is sold out, features many expensive items with artwork, fly-fishing gear, destination trips, and a $14,000 row boat. All auction proceeds go to the group’s conservation and education efforts.
The conservation team most recently used funds collected at the expo’s annual banquet and auction to complete a number of diversionary dams, allowing water and debris to pass through rivers freely without allowing fish to be pushed out of the river and into surrounding fields via irrigation canals, “where they would just become fertilizer,” Pace said. "At the live auction you aren't just buying something, you are saving something as well and that's why we do what we do.”
A portion of the expo’s growing success might be attributed to officials' recent usage of social media as a marketing and advertising tool, something the expo has not taken advantage of in the past.
“We are just a bunch of volunteers who have other jobs, all of which are not in marketing or advertising,” Long said. “We have taken what we know how to do and utilized others' knowledge and the result has been huge.”
Along with higher-than-normal attendance numbers, expo officials also saw a steep increase in interested vendors, increasing by more than 50% since its last event.
“There are several for-profit vendors but also a large number of nonprofit vendors as well like Casting For Recovery, who provide healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc., a veteran's fly-fishing group dedicated to the rehabilitation of disabled active military and disabled veterans through fly fishing and Idaho2Fly, a men's cancer support group,” Long said.
Tiers and fly-fishers from all over the country have made their way to Idaho Falls to attend the event, bringing with them pieces of history they have tied into the flies they have created and a spirit of camaraderie as they all share in the lifestyle they are all a part of.
"This is really all a lot bigger than fly-fishing,” said Hal Gordon, assistant tier chairman. “It's a way to get out by yourself or with friends and just enjoy the world around us. The fishing, believe it or not, is secondary to the time spent enjoying nature and friends."
Gordon has been fly-fishing since he was 11 years old, giving him more than 50 years of experience in the sport, one that he feels is almost more of an art. He said that in his decades of fly-fishing, he has learned more about art and science than he ever assumed he’d learn.
"You have to understand entomology (science of insects), geology, hydrology (scientific study of the movement, distribution, and management of water), botany, meteorology, physics, it all comes together in fly-fishing,” Gordon said. “It's a well-balanced hobby, especially when you participate in the art of fly tying in the fall and winter and fly-fishing in the spring and summer."
The expo features more than 120 fly-tiers, including award winners like Gordon, who regularly have to suppress the urge to stop on the side of the road to collect material for fly tying.
Along with live demonstrations, there will also be a fly-tying theatrical video that will highlight several notable tiers with close-up videos of their skills.
Workshops are offered on casting, fishing and tying, including youth- and women-specific workshops, expo officials ensuring they can help each and every present demographic.
For information, go to snakerivercutthroats.org/east-idaho-fly-tying-expo/.
