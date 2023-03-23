The annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo is back and it's like it never skipped a beat.

It's back bigger and better than ever, attracting thousands following a COVID-19 induced three-year hiatus. The event at the Mountain America Center began Friday at 8:30 a.m. and within the first hour, volunteers counted more than 1,000 guests had entered the expo. The event continues Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.


