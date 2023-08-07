Ping pong ball drop
Kids dive for prizes during the annual Ping Pong Ball Drop Saturday at Ammon Days.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

In one of Ammon’s biggest events of the year, thousands of people turned out to enjoy the hot air balloons, car show, ping pong drop, talent show, free swimming, vendors and food trucks at Ammon Days on Saturday in McCowin Park.

“It’s bigger than ever,” Mayor Sean Coletti said. “We had easily the most vendors, the most activities, and the most hot air balloons. (It’s) just a hit!”


Ammon Days launch
Hot air balloons take off Saturday morning to kick off Ammon Days in McCowin Park.
Kermit the Frog
Singer Packer Nestler wins the 12-and-under Ammon Has Talent competition performing “Rainbow Connection” on his ukulele.
ShowBiz Kids
ShowBiz Kids perform on the stage at Ammon Days.
Corvette
Dillon Lange and his wife Katie check out a 2022 Corvette at the Ammon Days car show.
Fire hose spray down

Kids run through the water during a fire hose spray down with the Ammon Fire Department.
Watermelon eating contest
Ydali Varela (center) wins a Dillard’s watermelon eating contest Saturday afternoon at Ammon Days.

