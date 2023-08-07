In one of Ammon’s biggest events of the year, thousands of people turned out to enjoy the hot air balloons, car show, ping pong drop, talent show, free swimming, vendors and food trucks at Ammon Days on Saturday in McCowin Park.
“It’s bigger than ever,” Mayor Sean Coletti said. “We had easily the most vendors, the most activities, and the most hot air balloons. (It’s) just a hit!”
The mayor estimated that 10,000 people attended throughout the day.
The event launched with 10 colorful hot air balloons rising from the north field, doubling last year’s total of five balloons.
As the crowds gathered, the city held a flag ceremony.
Shortly afterward, Ammon city employees used a blower to shower 100 gallons of ping pong balls down on a throng of waiting children, who gathered the balls up for candy rewards and prizes from area businesses.
The Ammon Has Talent show expanded significantly this year, with 32 competitors.
Packer Nestler won first place in the 12 and under competition singing Kermit the Frog’s “Rainbow Connection” while strumming his ukulele.
Mackee Turpin took first place in the 13-18 year old division for her dancing violinist performance.
Abby Hunt earned the top prize in the adult division, singing Judy Garland’s “The Trolley Song,” from the 1944 film “Meet Me in St. Louis.”
The 45-year-old singer has been taking vocal lessons for 20 years. She loves old movies and doesn’t let stage fright hold her back in performing for a large audience.
“I have such a big voice, I just had to put it in the right spot,” Hunt said. “… I haven’t performed it yet, so I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to throw that down.’ I just kind of pulled it out of my hat. … I just love the fact that I can share a little bit of myself with other people.”
The car show also expanded this year, with entries ranging from a 2022 Corvette to Ford Model T’s.
“We had about 120 entries in the car show, which is the most we’ve ever had,” said Randal Miller, Ammon recreation director and coordinator for Ammon Days.
Local businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs sold a wide-variety of products, raised their community profile and showcased their services.
“We had over 100 vendor booths and 20 food vendor booths. … Everybody was doing really well,” Miller said.
Brothers Ryan and David Patton enjoyed being sprayed down by the fire house.
“It was really fun because we got really wet,” Ryan said.
“It soaked everyone,” David said.
Idaho Falls resident Lisa Nef said the best part of Ammon Days was the amazing food. She and her friends tried Mexican corn, teriyaki bowls, a snow cone and berries and cream.
Attendees could ride a school bus from Hillcrest High School to McCowin Park every 10 minutes in an effort to relieve traffic congestion and improve safety at the event.
“This was our first time attending Ammon Days, and we really like it,” said Dora Engmann, who moved to Ammon with her family two weeks ago. “The shuttle was really easy. We parked our car and it dropped us off here and picked us up on time.”
Her kids said their favorite booth was fishing for plastic ducks.
Local band PreDawn Flight entertained the crowd for hours Saturday afternoon. “The band was fantastic!” Miller said.
He thanked the community for their involvement and support.
“Everybody worked really, really hard on the event,” Miller said.
