MERIDIAN — Parents of thousands of West Ada School District students have opted out their children from wearing face coverings this year.
For hours on Wednesday, a line of parents wrapped around the district office in Meridian, after West Ada trustees voted 3-2 on Tuesday night to allow students to opt out of face masks — recommended by health experts to slow the spread of the coronavirus — with a permission slip from their parents. Masks will be required for staff.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Neighboring Oregon and Washington both are requiring all students and staff in public schools to wear masks. In a Tuesday town hall conference call with AARP, callers urged Idaho Gov. Brad Little to do the same.
But Little said new restrictions would not be forthcoming.
“I just think it’s a better model for Idaho that we continue to be in the category where people choose, for their fellow man, to do the right thing,” Little said.
Wednesday was the first day the West Ada School District has allowed parents to submit forms exempting them from the district's mask mandate.
"I'm happy that they're still giving people the choice," said Lacey Endicott, a mother of two students, 14 and 9, who attend Mountain View High School and River Valley Elementary School, respectively. "I was surprised by their response. I thought it was going to go the other way with the board meeting last night."
As of about 5 p.m. Wednesday, 3,754 permission slips had been turned in, according to a West Ada spokesperson. More slips were likely to follow, after work hours Wednesday and into Thursday, the first day of classes for the district.
Endicott, who turned in permission slips for her children, said she doesn't believe masks will keep her children safe.
"I think it is harmful to social and emotional development, and it was very bad for their mental health last year," she said. "I don't want to do that to them again."
Endicott's 9-year-old daughter, Chloe Endicott, said, "I hate masks. It's really hard to breathe and they're really uncomfortable."
Nicole Lee, mother of four, ages 16, 14, 11 and 10, turned in slips for her children, as well. Although, she's allowing her children to decide for themselves whether to wear masks.
"Half of mine want to and half of mine don't," she said. "I just think it should be a choice."
Sue Hiersekorn has three children in the district. She opted out her teenage sons but not her young daughter. Her daughter is under 12 and is not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, but both her sons have received shots.
"I'm confident that if they do get exposed that it will be minimal," Hiersekorn said. "I'm confident that they'll be protected with the vaccine."
Also on Tuesday, West Ada trustees voted to allow vaccinated students and student who wear masks at the time of an exposure to the virus to forego a 10-day quarantine, KTVB reported. Unvaccinated students who are exposed to the virus while not wearing a mask will be sent home for a 10-day quarantine.